Ryder Cup: US extend lead over Europe at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Whistling Straits

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm
Garcia and Rahm again provided the sole point for Europe in the foursomes

Europe's hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup suffered a further blow as they lost Saturday's foursomes 3-1 to trail the United States 9-3 in Wisconsin.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were again Europe's only victors, battling from three down after five holes to beat Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 3&1.

But it was another session in which Europe were as poor on the Whistling Straits greens as the Americans were dominant, and every player on the home side has contributed to their score.

Europe needed a fast start if they were to eat into the record four-point deficit opened up by their hosts on day one.

However, Koepka and Berger won the first three holes of the top match and Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa followed suit in match two against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rahm and Garcia started the fightback on the sixth, while rookies Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger won three of the first six holes to go clear of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

And when Matt Fitzpatrick holed a five-footer to win the long fifth in the bottom match, the momentum was certainly shifting towards the visitors on another chilly morning by Lake Michigan.

Garcia chipped in from off the front of the ninth green to level his match and then holed a birdie putt to win the 12th.

Casey and Hatton then started to claw their way back from four down at the turn, winning the 11th and 13th holes, and when Casey sensationally holed his second shot on the par-four 14th from 107 yards, it looked like that match might swing Europe's way.

But elsewhere, momentum was with the Americans. Hovland missed putts on the ninth and 10th holes to allow Spieth and Thomas to draw level.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were holing lengthy birdie putts on the seventh and ninth as they took control of their match against Fitzpatrick and Westwood.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by dazbrou, today at 18:18

    Just not good enough, absolutely battered over the last day and half.

  • Comment posted by jardine, today at 18:18

    Well done the British contingent, inspired by Poulterish `passion.' Time to forget about post-boxes and cheese caps and get back to picking a group of professional, disciplined golfers playing top-level golf. Leaving Rose out said everything from the start.

  • Comment posted by Midnick, today at 18:18

    Game over, but when you saw both team selections before it all started surely you thought we are going to struggle here. Rahm and Garcia are the only ones to come out with any credit. Even a Justin Rose selection wouldn't have made any difference. Feel slightly sorry for Harrington as his players already qualified weren't in much form.

  • Comment posted by tsgoodchild, today at 18:17

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 18:17

    Goodbye Ryder Cup......

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 18:17

    Game over

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 18:17

    To quote an old famous football commentator “They think it’s all over …….… etc etc”

  • Comment posted by Armchair Manager, today at 18:17

    The Spanish lads are the only ones saving us...Maybe if we could all channel the spirit of Seve...

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 18:16

    If anyone was in doubt as to the critical importance of the Captain in the Ryder Cup, this is proof. Harrington way out of his depth. That said, right now the USA has a lot of very good golfers and Europe/UK a lot of rather poor ones.

  • Comment posted by independant me, today at 18:16

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 18:15

    As I predicted. Course set up for America.

  • Comment posted by NickNUFC, today at 18:15

    USA's team is ridiculous, strongest ever Ryder Cup team I think. Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed not good enough to get in, they'd be among Europe's best players.

  • Comment posted by Pmr74, today at 18:15

    Rahm and Garcia are basically taking on the Americans on their own. Worst European team and Captain in the history of the Ryder Cup. I'm predicting 20-8 final score (and that's being optimistic)

  • Comment posted by AL4444, today at 18:15

    European Tour are to blame. Its a weak tour that has been living of past Ryder Cup success but going backwards for years - to reliant on players past their best. Bad decision with Captain selection and resultant Captain's picks. Harrington was never a good or committed Ryder Cup player. This will be very ugly come Sunday evening.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 18:15

    Don't think any European should be looking to put their hand up for Ryder Cup captaincy for a while.

    The quality of player just isn't there. When half your team are 40 and over in an era where the 20 somethings are winning majors you know there is an issue.

  • Comment posted by lee, today at 18:15

    Poordraig useless, why play Rahm & Garcia, they could cancel each other out, better to gamble that they could carry someone else.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 18:14

    We had hope in our hearts but in our head, we suspected we’d be thrashed. Time to switch off to avoid further pain!

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 18:13

    Time for Harrington to draft his concession speech and get stuck into the Guinness.

  • Comment posted by MacAdder, today at 18:13

    Looking like a thoroughly embarrassing heavy defeat on the cards.Wild card picks a big mistake.Time to move on from old reliables who no longer have the ability at this level.

    • Reply posted by Hookylw1500, today at 18:15

      Hookylw1500 replied:
      Garcia has done well

  • Comment posted by Twyce Knightly, today at 18:13

    That ended up 3-1 with poor decisions from our players. At least twice in the front 9 we still shoot at the pin when the US players pulled left into the rubbish. Lots of poor decisions making and sadly I have to add PH to that, why is Westwood going out in foursome.

