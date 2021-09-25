Garcia and Rahm again provided the sole point for Europe in the foursomes

Europe's hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup suffered a further blow as they lost Saturday's foursomes 3-1 to trail the United States 9-3 in Wisconsin.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were again Europe's only victors, battling from three down after five holes to beat Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 3&1.

But it was another session in which Europe were as poor on the Whistling Straits greens as the Americans were dominant, and every player on the home side has contributed to their score.

Europe needed a fast start if they were to eat into the record four-point deficit opened up by their hosts on day one.

However, Koepka and Berger won the first three holes of the top match and Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa followed suit in match two against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rahm and Garcia started the fightback on the sixth, while rookies Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger won three of the first six holes to go clear of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

And when Matt Fitzpatrick holed a five-footer to win the long fifth in the bottom match, the momentum was certainly shifting towards the visitors on another chilly morning by Lake Michigan.

Garcia chipped in from off the front of the ninth green to level his match and then holed a birdie putt to win the 12th.

Casey and Hatton then started to claw their way back from four down at the turn, winning the 11th and 13th holes, and when Casey sensationally holed his second shot on the par-four 14th from 107 yards, it looked like that match might swing Europe's way.

But elsewhere, momentum was with the Americans. Hovland missed putts on the ninth and 10th holes to allow Spieth and Thomas to draw level.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were holing lengthy birdie putts on the seventh and ninth as they took control of their match against Fitzpatrick and Westwood.

More to follow.