Ryder Cup: US beat Europe to regain trophy at Whistling Straits

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Whistling Straits

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments310

The United States have regained the Ryder Cup with a record victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Open champion Collin Morikawa claimed the winning half point in the fifth of the 12 singles matches as the home side reached the 14½ points they needed early on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, who kept up his record of never losing in the singles, were in tears despite winning their matches as they showed the emotion of what will be a chastening defeat for Europe.

Around them, American players and fans celebrated, with Brooks Koepka downing a beer thrown to him from the crowd after he completed a 2&1 victory on the 17th green.

There had already been big wins for Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau amid a carnival atmosphere by Lake Michigan, while Dustin Johnson became the first American to win all five matches at a Ryder Cup since 1979.

"This is a special day for everyone here involved," said US captain Steve Stricker "The Ryder Cup means a lot to everybody, your side and our side. We finally put in a dominant performance.

"These guys played great, they deserve it, they were fired up to be here and it showed."

The US eclipsed the record 18½-9½ victories twice enjoyed by Europe and once by the Americans.

The Americans dominated the opening two days of the 43rd staging of the Ryder Cup, winning the first 6-2 and the second 5-3 to take a record 11-5 lead into the final singles.

Europe captain Padraig Harrington spoke on Saturday evening of using the spirit of 2012, when the visitors came from 10-6 down to win the 'Miracle of Medinah', to inspire his side.

He put McIlroy, who had lost all three of his matches, out first and the Northern Irishman immediately put European blue on the scoreboard by winning the first hole against Olympic champion Schaufffele.

And when Harrington's fellow Irishman Shane Lowry went ahead on the second in the second match, the few European fans at Whistling Straits this week, started to believe.

However, Cantlay, who won the PGA Tour's season-long FedEx Cup and its $15m prize earlier this month, won the next four holes to take control of that match.

Behind him, Scheffler birdied the first four holes as he put world number one Jon Rahm under early pressure.

And then the big-hitting DeChambeau hit his tee shot on the par-four first onto the green and holed the 40-foot eagle putt to stun Sergio Garcia.

They were leads the Americans would keep throughout their matches against the Spaniards, who had combined for three points from three matches in Friday and Saturday's fourballs and foursomes.

"Unfortunately they were a little better than we were," conceded Garcia who extended his points record to 28½ at his 10th Ryder Cup.

"We've got to accept that and we've got to get ready for Rome and try to get it back."

More to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

310 comments

  • Comment posted by Shook, today at 22:10

    Great play by the Americans. Absolutely classless by the American fans.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:22

      Forza Italia replied:
      I don't understand why the captain didn't use the Fleetwood Mc(Ilroy) pairing over the last two days. I'd heard rumours he was going to, but clearly he decided to go his own way.

  • Comment posted by rick, today at 22:20

    Let’s be fair and accept that USA Team played very well and deserved to win. They could well dominate for the next few matches with this kind of quality. Hat’s off to the players but the American fans’ approach to sportsmanship is, as ever, appalling. Win at all costs attitude and booing European players is what we have come to expect - typical Yanks.

    • Reply posted by Lord Paignton, today at 22:23

      Lord Paignton replied:
      It is why most people (worldwide) absolutely detest the yobbish morons. They truly are a shocking country with shocking people.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 22:09

    The worst thing about this Ryder Cup has been the commentary.

    Constantly going on about the miracle of 2012, as the USA lead grows bigger and bigger. And hearing how proud we should be of the European team.

    The European team were awful at this Ryder Cup. I wish the commentators would try and observe the golf with some neutrality instead of their toxic positivity.

    • Reply posted by Hfuhruhurr, today at 22:13

      Hfuhruhurr replied:
      Turn the commentary off and have music instead ... it's much better than the inane drivel.

  • Comment posted by markusbeggs, today at 22:07

    As good as the yanks were, we were equally as poor. Feel sorry for Rahm.

    • Reply posted by Hfuhruhurr, today at 22:18

      Hfuhruhurr replied:
      Why feel sorry for Rahm ... he was as guilty as anyone. Hammered in the singles. World No 1 ? No way.

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 22:24

    McIlroys tears were a bit much, too little too late Rory I'm afraid. These Americans are something else, they're going to dominate for a long time. As for the American supporters, some of them were a disgrace with the 'get in the water' etc.

    • Reply posted by Shakermaker, today at 22:27

      Shakermaker replied:
      About as disgraceful as the European keyboard warriors downvoting every Pro USA post inthe live update section.

  • Comment posted by BigMac, today at 22:13

    From the Miracle at Medinah to the Whipping at Whistling.
    No complaints. Team USA looked awesome on paper and played awesome on the course. Congratulations.

    • Reply posted by superjackofalltrades, today at 22:39

      superjackofalltrades replied:
      Don’t forget 2016 The Massacre of Minnesota.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

    Padraig Harringtons body language throughout this Ryder Cup looked like he did not have a Scooby

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:21

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      You are usually wrong with everything you say, but you're right about that m8. Total rabbit in the headlights stuff.

  • Comment posted by maryhinge, today at 22:42

    Harrington has just said I can walk away comfortable with all my decisions. You have just been handed your backside man to say what you have just said just proves you to be an absolute fool as well as a poor captain.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Europe suffered their worst defeat in the history of the Ryder Cup. I think we can blame the captain for this humiliating defeat

  • Comment posted by Eddiethefox69, today at 22:12

    Congratulations to USA but as a European supporter I have to question the qualifying rules.How the hell are Westwood and Fitzpatrick playing and warriors like Rose and Stenson are watching from the sidelines?
    Yes we would have probably lost anyway but not a hammering like this!
    Sort it out Europe and bring on 2023!!

    • Reply posted by johnno, today at 23:14

      johnno replied:
      one always knew when rose was passed over that the selections had little to do with common sense and professionalism and were all about silly sentiment and embarrassing over the top guff about 'miracles' and past glories. glad to see such amateur decision-making was rewarded with sweet nothing.

  • Comment posted by SamLUFC, today at 22:17

    How disrespectable, watching on TV that usa players are downing cans of beer even though its not finished, i thought the crowd were bad enough being disrespectable, but now the players, disgraceful

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 22:28

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Cry me a river.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:06

    Sorry guys. But after today's annihilation by the United States team, Padraig Harrington is now officially the worst ever captain. And please dont make any excuses for him like his players were not in form. This humiliating defeat was all down to him who made some bizarre pairings throughout the competition. And not even Sir Nick Faldo was this incompetent or suffered a defeat as bad as this one

    • Reply posted by diesel001, today at 22:09

      diesel001 replied:
      Nah. Recency bias. The US team were far superior to the European team in quality so it wasn't like Europe got turned over as favourites.

      Some of the European losses in history when we have been much closer to the US in rankings have been worse.

  • Comment posted by Armchair, today at 22:09

    Amazing golf from the US. You can argue about wildcards, selection and pairings but in the end better golfers win. The lack of Tiger and Phil improves the US team dynamic. Roll on 2023.

  • Comment posted by rick, today at 22:23

    I used to quite like Justin Thomas - now I realise he’s just another egotistical big head.

    • Reply posted by ponty tom, today at 22:54

      ponty tom replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by AndyB, today at 22:30

    Young US team hugely outclassing Europe who were poor. Even though home advantage next time going to need a huge swing in form to regain the Ryder Cup.
    On another note I think, "get in the hole" is the most annoying thing about watching golf in the US.

    • Reply posted by ponty tom, today at 22:53

      ponty tom replied:
      Should be boo them, heckle them, make personal insults, make noise during their shots, hope all their shots go wrong, applaud and cheer when they do? No, we won’t cause we have class and etiquette, two words Americans don’t understand. But they should look up contempt, as that is what a lot of people have for them all over the world

  • Comment posted by maryhinge, today at 22:26

    Harrington has honestly looked like some halfwit who was allowed in to the course this weekend wandering around with not a clue what to do next. When you make Faldo’s Captaincy look good you know you were rubbish to a whole new level.

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 22:29

      MaksiNorway replied:
      LMAO

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:25

    Firstly Congratulations to the USA for Winning the Ryder Cup 👏

    A really poor effort sadly from the European Team along with poor team selections ultimately cost us.

  • Comment posted by gozzagogo, today at 22:06

    Americans dominated, a number of Europeans not in form and not sure about the leadership….

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 22:13

    24 commercial breaks on Sky at least dulled the pain for some viewers.

    • Reply posted by Blame Someone Else, today at 22:35

      Blame Someone Else replied:
      How was the football today?

  • Comment posted by Thor99, today at 22:11

    Poults remain undefeated in all his singles matches in the Ryder Cup. That must rile the haters.

  • Comment posted by cricketmas, today at 22:23

    Well played USA. Roll on 2023. Such a shame it wasn't closer. Big Rahm is going to win a lot of majors, enjoyed his bromance with Sergio. Also Lowry may not have had a great week but love his passion and he looked like he really enjoyed it out there. Yes it's important to win but enjoyment is also very important when it comes to sport.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.