Robert MacIntyre will push for selection in 2023 after missing out on qualification this year

Richie Ramsay believes Europe's era-ending Ryder Cup defeat provides an opportunity for Scottish prospects to make the team in 2023.

The line-up resoundingly beaten by the United States in Wisconsin this weekend had four players - Ian Poulter (45), Lee Westwood (48), Paul Casey (44) and Sergio Garcia (41) - in their forties.

Scotland's Ramsay expects a changing of the guard for the next staging of the biennial contest in Italy.

"Two years is a long time." he says.

"We obviously have a lot of players coming through and fortunately a few of them are Scottish.

"The next time around it would be no stretch of the imagination to say there will be a saltire on that team. Those young guys will come through and its how you lead them into that team, immerse them, blend them and match them up with the team ethos.

"It will be a tough task to beat the Americans because they are all young guys and you can see them playing the next two, three, four Ryder Cups."

Scots Robert MacIntyre, Grant Forrest and Calum Hill all recorded their first European Tour wins in the past 12 months.

MacIntyre has made the cut in all seven majors he has played - with two top-10 finishes in The Open and a tie for 12th at the Masters - and Ramsay says making an impact in prestige events is a must to stand a chance of selection.

"Winning on the European Tour is a significant step," he adds. "I think performing in the biggest tournaments, the majors and the World Golf Championship events, that is where they need to do it.

"Winning breeds winning and if you are successful then generally you have to perform under pressure and the Ryder Cup is the highest pressure you are going to be under.

"When you beat the Americans in the field is a marker. Doing well like Bob did in the Masters, when you are playing against them and beating them on their home soil. Suddenly, when you are playing them, they know who Bob MacIntyre is."

Ramsay is one of 12 Scots in the field for this week's Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

They will be joined by Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and three of his team - Tyrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.