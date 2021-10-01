Last updated on .From the section Golf

Alejandro del Rey turned professional in June 2020

Spain's Alejandro del Rey has made history with a 14-under-par 58 on the Challenge Tour - the lowest score to par on a major golf tour.

Del Rey, 23, who is ranked 392 in the world, is the fifth man to shoot a 58 on a major tour.

But the 58s by Jim Furyk, Stephan Jager, Ryo Ishikawa and Kim Seong-hyeon were all 12 under on par 70 courses.

Del Rey, whose round included eight birdies and three eagles, said: "It was just great golf all round."

Del Rey started the second day of the Swiss Challenge at France's Golf Saint Apollinaire on two over.

The Challenge Tour is a rung below the main European Tour and the previous lowest score was 59.

Starting his second round on the 10th hole he went out in 29 and came back in the same score.

"For a round like that you need a couple of good bounces which I got today," he said.

"I should take a nap because I need it, but I don't know if I am going to be able to take a nap right now because I'm pretty pumped.

"Tomorrow is a whole new day, and that's golf. I shot a 74 yesterday which is kind of crazy, so it's just another round. I'm just going to go out there and shoot as low as possible."

Other 58s

American Furyk holds the record for the lowest score on the PGA Tour with his round coming at the Travelers Championship in 2016.

In the same year German Jaeger scored his 58 on the second-tier Web.com Tour while Japan's Ishikawa, in 2010, and Korean Seong-hyeon, earlier this year, scored theirs on the Japan Golf Tour.

The lowest score on the European Tour is 59, achieved by England's Oliver Fisher in 2018 at the Portugal Masters.

South Africa's Branden Grace owns the lowest men's major score with 62 at the 2017 Open, while the women's record is 61, held jointly by Ireland's Leona Maguire and Koreans Kim Hyo-joo and Lee Jeong-eun at the Evian Championship.