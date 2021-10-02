Last updated on .From the section Golf

Danny Willett scored a third round 66 on the Old Course at St Andrew's

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship leaderboard -14 Willett (Eng); -11 Hatton (Eng), Bland (Eng), Lowry (Ire), Murphy (Ire) Selected: -9 Ferguson (Sco); -8 Fleetwood (Eng); -7 Ramsay (Sco); -2 Gallacher (Sco); Par MacIntyre (Sco)

Danny Willett scored a round of 66 to hold a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Willett replaced overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton, who scored a round of 71 at St Andrews to share second place with countryman Richard Bland as well as Irish duo Shane Lowry and John Murphy.

Ewen Ferguson is the highest placed Scot with a share of ninth on nine under, with Richie Ramsay two shots further back.

Each player completes a round at Carnoustie, St Andrews and Kingsbarns. A cut is set at the end of Saturday's play with Sunday's final round played at St Andrews.