Last updated on .From the section Golf

Danny Willett held a three-shot lead coming into the final day in St Andrews

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship leaderboard -18 Willett (Eng); -16 Hatton (Eng), Lagergren; -15 Lowry (Ire), Bland (Eng) Selected: -14 Gavins (Eng); -13 Fleetwood (Eng), -9 Pepperell (Eng); Hill (Sco); Ferguson (Sco), Ramsay (Sco)

Englishman Danny Willett gave himself the perfect 34th birthday present with victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The former Masters champion went into the final round at St Andrews with a three-shot lead and carded a 68 to win by two from fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, who led after day two, and Joakim Lagergren of Sweden.

Willett was briefly caught by Richard Bland but four birdies and only one bogey on the front nine put him in a strong position.

And despite another bogey on the 10th hole, he kept his nose comfortably in front to finish on 18 under at the Old Course.

It is Willett's eighth European Tour win, while Hatton and Irishman Shane Lowry produced good performances following the disappointment of Europe's Ryder Cup defeat.

"It's magical," Willett said. "On British soil, with everyone here. It's been a great week."