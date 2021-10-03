Last updated on .From the section Golf

Celine Boutier equalled the record for most LPGA wins by a French player with her second title

ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard -14 Boutier (Fra); -13 Henderson (Can), Park (Kor), Ko (Kor); -12 Fassi (Mex) Selected others:-10 Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -5 Maguire (Ire); -2 Hull (Eng), Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Celine Boutier of France equalled her career-low score with an eight-under-par 63 in the final round to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

The 27-year-old finished the 54-hole tournament on 14 under, a shot clear of Canada's Brooke Henderson and South Korea's Inbee Park and Ko Jin-young.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, an early joint-leader, finished with a 68 to tie for seventh on 10 under.

"I'm still a bit surprised about it," Boutier said.

"I was expecting to go into a play-off."

It was a second LPGA title for Boutier, a member of Europe's Solheim Cup-winning team earlier this year.