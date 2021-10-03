Sanderson Farms Championship: Sam Burns wins by one shot for second PGA title

Sam Burns playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship
Sam Burns won his first PGA title in May
Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard
-22 S Burns (US); -21 N Watney (US), C Young (US); -20 H Norlander (Swe), H Buckley (US), A Landry (US), T Mullinax (US)
Selected others: -14 R Knox (Sco)
Full leaderboard

American Sam Burns won his second PGA Tour title of 2021 with a one-shot victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

The 25-year-old hit seven birdies in his final round, picking up four shots on the back nine as he closed with a five-under 67 and 22 under par total.

Compatriots Nick Watney and Cameron Young tied for second on 21 under.

"It hasn't set in yet. I'm still trying to figure out what happened," said Burns, whose previous win was in May.

He dedicated this victory to his baby nephew, who is in hospital with spinal meningitis.

