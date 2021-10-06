Last updated on .From the section Golf

It has become a tradition for the ANA Inspiration's winning player to jump in Poppie's Pond at Mission Hills

One of the five women's majors is getting rebranded and a 60% increase in prize money to $5m (£3.68m) in 2022.

The Chevron Championship will replace the ANA Inspiration and move from its historic base in the California desert.

Since its inception in 1972, the event has been played at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

It will be played there for the final time from 31 March to 3 April in 2022 before moving to a yet to be determined course in Houston, Texas.

As part of the six-year deal the championship, which is the first of the year's majors and popularly known as the 'Dinah Shore' - after the famed American singer who drove the inception of the event - will also shift to a later spring date.

"We do not make the move lightly," said newly appointed LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

"Since David Foster and Dinah Shore created this competition in 1972, it has held a special place in the hearts of our players and fans around the world.

"No matter where it is held, Dinah and her influence, along with the history built at Mission Hills, will be an integral part of The Chevron Championship."