Bryson DeChambeau helped the US win the Ryder Cup last month, with Phil Mickelson as one of their vice-captains

Despite opposition from Phil Mickelson, organisers of professional and elite amateur golf competitions are to be given the right to limit the length of golf clubs from next year.

Any club, other than a putter, can be a maximum 48 inches in length, but this would be limited to 46 inches if organisations such as the PGA and European Tours use the option of a new "model local rule" being introduced by the R&A and United States Golf Association.

Mickelson, 51, used a driver that was listed as 47.9 inches long when he won the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May. He branded the proposed rule change as "pathetic" in a tweet external-link two months ago.

Another American star, Bryson DeChambeau, shelved plans to experiment with using a longer shaft on his driver in a bid to generate more length with his tee shots.

The move is part of the R&A and USGA's "distance insights" project aimed at limiting the distances golf balls travel in the modern game.

At the recent Ryder Cup, DeChambeau smashed a drive 417 yards to leave a 72-yard second shot at the par-five fifth hole at Whistling Straits. The 2020 US Open champion, 28, then finished seventh at the Professional Long Drivers Championship in Las Vegas.

It will be up to the main tours and organisers of leading amateur events to choose whether to introduce the new regulation.

"We believe this is the right thing for the game at this time," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"It will provide tournament organisers with the flexibility to choose for themselves within the framework of the rules."

The change was initially considered in 2016, two years after research began into the impact that clubs longer than 48 inches had on distance.

"Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46 inches," Mickelson tweeted in August.

"This is pathetic. First it promotes a shorter more violent swing [injury prone], doesn't allow for length of arc to create speed, and during our first golf boom in 40 years, our amateur [governing] body keeps trying to make it less fun."

The six-time major winner later added: "What data was there to say the driver length should be capped at 48 inches? What data suggests it should go to 46 inches? We're addressing the wrong problem and we're misreading the data yet again."

Announcing the rule change, Slumbers said: "We have taken time to consult fully with the golf industry, including players, the main professional tours and equipment manufacturers, and have considered their feedback carefully.

"We are working hard to maintain an open, collaborative and considered dialogue with these key stakeholders as we continue to evolve the equipment standards rules to ensure they reflect the modern game."

Mike Whan, chief executive officer of the USGA, said: "Admittedly, this is not the 'answer' to the overall distance debate/issue but rather a simple option for competitive events.

"It's important to note that it is not a 'Rule of Golf,' and as such, it is not mandated for the average, recreational golfer. Rather, this is an available tool for those running competitive events."