Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau helped the US win the Ryder Cup last month, with Phil Mickelson as one of their vice-captains

Despite opposition from Phil Mickelson, organisers of professional and elite amateur golf competitions are to be given the right to limit the length of golf clubs from next year.

Any club, other than a putter, can be a maximum 48 inches in length, but this would be limited to 46 inches if organisations such as the PGA and European Tours use the option of a new "model local rule" being introduced by the R&A and United States Golf Association.

Mickelson, 51, used a driver that was listed as 47.9 inches long when he won the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May. He branded the proposed rule change as "pathetic" in a tweetexternal-link two months ago.

Another American star, Bryson DeChambeau, shelved plans to experiment with using a longer shaft on his driver in a bid to generate more length with his tee shots.

The move is part of the R&A and USGA's "distance insights" project aimed at limiting the distances golf balls travel in the modern game.

At the recent Ryder Cup, DeChambeau smashed a drive 417 yards to leave a 72-yard second shot at the par-five fifth hole at Whistling Straits. The 2020 US Open champion, 28, then finished seventh at the Professional Long Drivers Championship in Las Vegas.

It will be up to the main tours and organisers of leading amateur events to choose whether to introduce the new regulation.

"We believe this is the right thing for the game at this time," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"It will provide tournament organisers with the flexibility to choose for themselves within the framework of the rules."

The change was initially considered in 2016, two years after research began into the impact that clubs longer than 48 inches had on distance.

"Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46 inches," Mickelson tweeted in August.

"This is pathetic. First it promotes a shorter more violent swing [injury prone], doesn't allow for length of arc to create speed, and during our first golf boom in 40 years, our amateur [governing] body keeps trying to make it less fun."

The six-time major winner later added: "What data was there to say the driver length should be capped at 48 inches? What data suggests it should go to 46 inches? We're addressing the wrong problem and we're misreading the data yet again."

Announcing the rule change, Slumbers said: "We have taken time to consult fully with the golf industry, including players, the main professional tours and equipment manufacturers, and have considered their feedback carefully.

"We are working hard to maintain an open, collaborative and considered dialogue with these key stakeholders as we continue to evolve the equipment standards rules to ensure they reflect the modern game."

Mike Whan, chief executive officer of the USGA, said: "Admittedly, this is not the 'answer' to the overall distance debate/issue but rather a simple option for competitive events.

"It's important to note that it is not a 'Rule of Golf,' and as such, it is not mandated for the average, recreational golfer. Rather, this is an available tool for those running competitive events."

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 15:51

    Number One rule change for professional golf tournaments is a maximum round length of time being 3 hours. Any two or three ball scratch golfer group can easily get round a golf course hitting the ball 60-odd times in 3 hours. A one-shot penalty per minute over.
    That will focus their minds to play more accurate off the tee instead of blasting the ball into oblivion.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 15:49

    I have never had any complaints about the length of my shaft--- and I don't even play golf!

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 15:53

      Loadsamoney replied:
      Phnar Phnar 😀

  • Comment posted by Blodwin, today at 15:49

    As it seems to me, Billy Fartsniff's basic position is:
    1. Using a more powerful club will likely make my ball even more lost
    2. Will this impact Mr & Mrs Ordinary using their long-loved clubs at their local Golf Club?
    3. People are getting bigger and may wish to use bigger equipment. Bigger courses? For simple parallel example, see the startling increase in size and weight of rugby players?

  • Comment posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 15:48

    As an alternative they could look at the club head size, it seems nowadays the size compensates for the variation in how the pros strike the ball, if the sweet spot was reduced Bryson would have to tone down the aggression to maintain accuracy

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 15:48

    Wow! What a story!!!

  • Comment posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 15:46

    Seriously, what is the point?

    How about address some of the actual issues with golf, you know the ones that effect 99% of players, not <1%

  • Comment posted by god save our queen, today at 15:45

    Tournament organizer provide the golf balls, then they can dictate the course length as well! Golf balls can make to be 30 yards shorter then we can have some 6000s yards course back in play!

  • Comment posted by Jacket, today at 15:43

    They should also have a minimum ball spin rate, maximum ball speed measure, and specify steel shafts in all clubs...

    • Reply posted by Jacket, today at 15:45

      Jacket replied:
      ...and bring the size of Driver heads down below 400cc!

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 15:42

    Golf, along with Formula one, is one of the worst sports for making rule changes that don't actually address the games problems.

    There's plenty of better ways to increase the focus on skill rather than length, ranging from changing the golf balls to designing courses that penalise wayward shots more.

    • Reply posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 15:50

      Piers Catchfire replied:
      One great thing about golf is we all get to play the same course albeit the greens are normally tightened up for the pros, make them more difficult and we lesser mortals suffer

  • Comment posted by Disco Barry, today at 15:41

    Done to protect courses from elite players, but actually it's not like the long drivers win all the events anyway, see Morikawa at the Open. Just make sure you set up the courses to really penalise wayward shots. Annoys me much more to see players playing down the wrong fairway or deliberately missing into "rough". Length isn't always the answer to a good course!

  • Comment posted by madras, today at 15:38

    Golf as a spectator sport might be improved by imposing a MINIMUM club length - I'm thinking something around 2 - 3 metres.

  • Comment posted by Spud500, today at 15:35

    The problem is rules like this are arbitrary. Why is 46 ok but 48 is cheating. Longer the club the harder to control. I would argue using a longer club is a greater skill. Golfers have always strives for distance - move to metal clubs, better balls etc. Just make sure the rough is properly penal. It’s not like DeChambeau wins every other tournament.

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1960, today at 15:33

    It seems they have a choice to either restrict the distance the ball travels, to extend the length of the holes or to change the par values for some courses/holes. Restricting the distance is likely to be a losing battle with new technologies, extending the length is impractical for most courses so changing par values for the professional game may eventually be the only long term route.

    • Reply posted by evac1973, today at 15:43

      evac1973 replied:
      Par 2?

  • Comment posted by Billy Fartsniff, today at 15:28

    Sad that my comment is met with outrage by saddos.
    Genuine questions mean nothing on here, it seems.

    • Reply posted by Transitional, today at 15:36

      Transitional replied:
      It will mean a reduction in drive distance for some golfers. Longer shafts generate more clubhead speed which impacts the distance of the drive.

  • Comment posted by Simon Green, today at 15:27

    Or why not just change the golf ball so it doesn't fly as far?

    • Reply posted by Jimmy D, today at 15:36

      Jimmy D replied:
      Agree entirely. Bring back the old Commando ball. Bryson wouldn't be hitting that 400+ yards. It would also allow longer hitters to still have an advantage but allow older courses to still be used as professional venues without having to find ways to lengthen them.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 15:25

    Putters should also be limited in length to prohibit anchoring on any part of the body, including forearms.

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 15:24

    The R&A and USGA need go the full way and ban armlock putters and the long putters Adam Scott and BernhardLanger use ....if you are a pro ...you should be good enough. Lets allow skill to flourish ...not borderline cheating.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 15:27

      Steve replied:
      You beat me to it ! :-)

  • Comment posted by Billy Fartsniff, today at 15:16

    I'm not smart enough to understand what this means. Can someone explain this to me?

    • Reply posted by Allan, today at 15:20

      Allan replied:
      Pathetic comment ...from a pathetic borderline offensive online name.

  • Comment posted by The Limehouse golems front tooth, today at 15:12

    Pathetic! The game should have restrictions

