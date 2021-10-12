Renton Laidlaw: Former BBC golf correspondent dies, aged 82

Renton Laidlaw
Laidlaw was born in Edinburgh in 1939

Tributes have been paid to respected golf broadcaster and journalist Renton Laidlaw, who has died, aged 82.

He reported on 58 Open Championships and 42 Masters during his career, which included extensive work for the BBC.

The Scot was BBC golf correspondent for 15 years and presented Sport on 2.

"Renton's knowledge, insight, wit and wonderfully distinctive voice made him an immensely popular figure in golf and sport in general," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"He was admired by so many of us who grew up listening to his commentary or reading his reports from The Open and the other major championships.

"Renton made a remarkable contribution to golf over a long and successful career.

"He will be greatly missed by players and fans throughout the world and by his many friends in The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews."

BBC Sport's current golf correspondent Iain Carter called Laidlaw "a colossus of the golfing media", while Dougie Donnelly added that he was "an outstanding writer and broadcaster, held in genuine affection by everyone he worked with".

Laidlaw had been involved in the Association of Golf Writers since 1963 and served in several roles.

He held the role of president for 10 years before standing down in 2015.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 11:35

    I remember always looking forward to his weekly Golf reports on the BBC world service Saturday Special programme on short wave while working overseas. Great memories.

  • Comment posted by some girls are bigger than other girls mothers, today at 11:23

    So sad, he had a lovely voice and also the knowledge, humour and compassion that made you feel everything was all right in the world. Rip.

  • Comment posted by guineapig, today at 11:21

    When great commentators sadly pass away, I wish you could include a clip of them speaking. His voice evokes so many memories.

  • Comment posted by njr1330, today at 11:17

    My late brother in law, a Shakespearian actor, once said of Lawrence Olivier "I would pay money, just to hear him read out the Telephone Directory". I think you could say the same of Renton Laidlaw. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 11:15

    What Murray Walker was to F1 and Harry Carpenter was to boxing … Renton Laidlaw was to golf.
    Voices and commentaries of a certain generation and all greatly missed.
    R.I.P Renton Laidlaw

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 11:22

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      And John Arlott to cricket

  • Comment posted by Captain_Bluebeard, today at 11:02

    "Them upstairs" are in for a treat with their golf commentary now ... the Laidlaw/Alliss double act ! RIP Renton.

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 11:00

    I meant laidlaw .

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 11:00

    The great Renton Laid,as and Peter Allis golf will never be the same again .

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 10:54

    A pioneer of golf reporting.RIP

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 10:38

    Rest in peace Renton.

    A great contributor to golf and the BBC.

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 10:28

    Always sad when the voices from your childhood pass away

  • Comment posted by Toolsy, today at 10:28

    Great man who i knew personally. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.....heartbroken. RIP Renton

  • Comment posted by trueblue1878, today at 10:28

    A voice you could bottle, one of the great golf commentators. RIP

  • Comment posted by Nick Watson, today at 10:10

    One of the great readers of the game and an astute commentator with a glint of humour.

