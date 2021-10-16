McIlroy is playing in his first event since his disappointing Ryder Cup performance at Whistling Straits

The CJ Cup - third-round leaderboard -21 R Fowler (US); -19 R McIlroy (NI); -18 A Scott (Aus), R Streb (US), A Ancer (Mex); -17 K Mitchell (US), T Hatton (Eng) Selected others:-16 I Poulter (Eng); -14 C Morikawa (US); -13 P Casey (Eng); -12 S Garcia (Spa), T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy fired a magnificent 10-under-par 62 to move within two shots of leader Rickie Fowler after three rounds of the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

After starting round three nine off the pace, McIlroy's round included five straight birdies from the third and a closing eagle.

"I can't remember the last time I played a round without a bogey and now I've played two in a row," he said.

US player Fowler's 63 moved him into the lead on 21 under.

Fellow American Robert Streb (65), Australia's Adam Scott (67) and Mexico's Abraham Ancer (63) are tied for third at 18 under, three shots back, with second-round leader Keith Mitchell dropping back to 17 under after a disappointing 73 on Saturday.

After struggling for most of 2021, which included losing his opening three matches at the Ryder Cup as Europe went down to a record 19-9 defeat, McIlroy's performance over the last two days will give him belief that his fortunes could be about to improve.

"I played an eight-hole stretch yesterday in even par - I made eight pars in a row. Then today, I played nine holes in 6 under and all of a sudden you feel a little better about yourself," said the former world number one, who is now 14th in the rankings.

On a leaderboard flush with UK players, Tyrrell Hatton was four shots off the lead in equal-sixth after a 67, with fellow Englishman Ian Poulter a further stroke away after also shooting five-under.

England's Paul Casey was eight off the pace at 13-under after a 70, a shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who had four birdies on each nine in a bogey-free 64.