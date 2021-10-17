Last updated on .From the section Golf

Fitzpatrick has won seven European Tour titles

Andalucia Masters - final leaderboard -6 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -3 MW Lee (Aus) Soderberg (Swe); -2 L Canter, J Morrison, R Rock (Eng), A Bjork (Swe), R Fox (NZ), D Lipsky (US) F Zanotti (Par) Selected others: -1 B Weisberger (Aut); +1 S Jamieson (Sco); +8 R McIntyre (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Matt Fitzpatrick won the Andalucia Masters by three shots after a bogey-free final round of 69 saw him take advantage of overnight leader Laurie Canter's closing 76.

Canter began with a three-shot lead but double-bogeyed the par-three sixth and dropped shots on four further holes.

Fitzpatrick, who was three shots adrift at the start of the day, took the lead from Sebastian Soderberg on the 16th.

The Swede then double-bogeyed the 17th at Valderrama to end his chances.

Soderberg finished joint second with Australia's Lee Min-Woo while Canter was a further shot behind alongside six others including fellow Englishmen James Morrison and Robert Rock.

"It's on the bucket list to win around Valderrama with the history it has. To do it bogey free on Sunday as well is extra special, I'm delighted," said Fitzpatrick, 27, who was competing in his first event since losing all his matches in Europe's Ryder Cup defeat.

"It's amazing, particularly the way I did it - very patient all day, didn't try to press anything, stuck to our targets and managed to hole the putts at the end.

"You can hit half-decent shots and be behind a tree and you're chipping out or you've got to manoeuvre something. It's a true test and to be patient the whole 72 holes, I'm really pleased with the way my attitude was all week."