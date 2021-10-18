Rory McIlroy's CJ Cup win built on Ryder Cup singles victory at Whistling Straits

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments69

Rory McIlroy with CJ Cup trophy
Victory in Las Vegas was McIlroy's second PGA Tour success in 2021

By the Saturday night of last month's Ryder Cup, in golfing terms, Rory McIlroy was a broken man.

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland did not want to see his clubs again until 2022. He was ready to finish a frustrating year there and then.

Except he could not because there was still the Sunday singles to be played. Europe sent him out first against the Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and all McIlroy could do was try to find a way to win.

"I went out there and I won my point by doing whatever I could," he later reflected. "I wasn't trying to be perfect, I wasn't trying to hit shots that I wasn't comfortable hitting."

That victory looks pretty pivotal right now because in his very next outing, last week's CJ Cup in the US, he surged to his 20th PGA Tour victory employing classic McIlroy power and style.

His triumph capped a fine weekend for UK golf that also brought eye-catching wins for Matt Fitzpatrick and Charley Hull.

Mcllroy's success is particularly notable, given the depths of his Ryder Cup despair which prompted a now famous flood of tears at the end of his singles contest at Whistling Straits.

That singles win taught him how to play his best golf. "On the Saturday night of the Ryder Cup I was done with golf," he admitted. "I didn't want to see golf again until 2022."

Speaking after he finished 25 under par to beat Open champion Collin Morikawa in Las Vegas last Sunday, McIlroy added: "That Sunday singles match sort of sparked a little bit of a flame again.

"You know, I think I maybe figured something out here, maybe play a few more times before the season's done. Saturday night of the Ryder Cup I certainly wasn't going to be here."

The champion was 16 under par for the weekend with scores of 62-66 to romp through the field and join elite company in PGA Tour history.

Since 1960, the only other players to reach 20 wins before the age of 33 are golfing legends: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus, Billy Casper and Arnold Palmer.

McIlroy moves from, for him, a lowly 14th to number eight in the world rankings thanks to this victory. He did it by leading the field in putting, driving with trademark magnificence and implementing welcome maturity in his course management.

In the final round his driver did not leave his bag after successfully reaching the par-four 12th from the tee. Thereafter he fired a succession of 3-woods, still achieving a remarkable 177 mph ball speed.

Needing a par five at the last he completed the task in exemplary regulation fashion. His tee shot was to the widest part of the fairway, a conservative approach and a wedge to the green to set up a comfortable two putt finish - it was textbook stuff.

"I know that when I do the things that I do well, this is what I'm capable of," he said. "I'm capable of winning a lot of events on the PGA Tour and being the best player in the world, something we talked about at the start of the week.

"It's just a matter of me getting back to playing golf and playing golf my way. That starts with being creative and being visual."

It was his second win in 2021, having triumphed at one of his favourite stomping grounds, Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Otherwise it has been a miserable year with only one top-10 in the four majors.

He turned to coach Pete Cowen after missing the cut at the Masters in April and had been on a fruitless search for technical consistency until last week. "All I did on the range was try to visualise every shot that I hit," McIlroy explained.

"Try to see draws, see fades, see high, see low and really just play around with it. The more and more I did that the more it feels comfortable on the course doing that, and that's playing golf.

"That's getting back to hitting shots and when it boils down to it, that's all you need to do out there are hit the shots. Sometimes I forgot that in a quest to try to be too perfect."

The set up at the Summit Club in the Nevada desert certainly suited McIlroy's strengths. It was relatively calm and he could play the sort of target golf at which he has so often excelled.

It was a different challenge for Fitzpatrick at the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama where the 27-year-old from Sheffield recovered from his own Ryder Cup nightmare.

Pointless at Whistling Straits for the second time in two appearances for Europe, Fitzpatrick reminded us of his impressive abilities with a classy closing 69 at one of the continent's toughest golfing tests.

"It's on the bucket list to win round Valderrama with the history that it has," Fitzpatrick said. "To do it bogey-free on Sunday as well is extra special.

"It's amazing, particularly the way I did It - very patient all day, didn't try to press anything, stuck to our targets and managed to hole the putts at the end."

Meanwhile in New York, Hull claimed her first title since 2019 by winning the individual title in the Aramco Team Series with what she considers one of the best rounds of her career.

There were no dropped shots for the Solheim Cup star in her closing 65 which helped her beat world number one Nelly Korda by a single stroke.

"It's good to get a win and coming towards the end of the season I hope to finish on a high," she said.

They are sentiments no doubt shared by the country's other two winners last weekend. McIlroy will next play in four weeks at the European Tour season-ender, the DP World Tour Championship, the lucrative Dubai event where Fitzpatrick is defending champion.

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by tregadergirl, today at 17:41

    but he has suffered with his teeth

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, today at 17:39

    Please Rory. Stop making excuses and play golf pleased to see him playing well over a number of days and hope he can find some consistency in his game.

    • Reply posted by gg, today at 17:47

      gg replied:
      Consistently ranked in the top ten in the world for over ten years where have you been 👍

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 17:36

    The scores in this tournament suggest, for the Professionals it was nothing more than a “ chip and putt” course. Would love to see them do this at Carnoustie, Royal Lytham or a number of other top class courses.

    • Reply posted by mattJ1, today at 17:39

      mattJ1 replied:
      Still got to pitch and putt, two of McIlroy's weaknesses in my view, so optimistically he's turned a corner ...

  • Comment posted by WengerIn, today at 17:36

    He will never win another major. End of

    • Reply posted by gg, today at 17:44

      gg replied:
      What's odds will you give if your so confident 100-1 I don't think so, talk is cheap 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 17:33

    25 under par - not a testing golf course

    • Reply posted by CBFried, today at 17:44

      CBFried replied:
      When was the last you shot -25 in four days?!

  • Comment posted by david4663, today at 17:33

    The BBC are obsessed with our Rory. So cute 😍

  • Comment posted by myfirsttime, today at 17:25

    shame for Fitzpatrick and Hull that their great wins coincide with McIlroy ' excellent win. He will always get the spotlight with Mr. Carter.

    • Reply posted by diesel001, today at 17:28

      diesel001 replied:
      Fitzpatrick needs to improve. His performances on the PGA tour in the last year have been poor coinciding with him slipping down the rankings.

      Per the OWGR, McIlroy's win was worth 68 points. Fitzpatrick's win was worth 30 pts.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 17:22

    to all the RM unbelievers, put that in your pipe and smoke it lol your all rather quiet today, you better get used to it as Rory is on a mission, what a weekend for uk winners, clean sweep at golf, tennis,snooker, and darts what a United Kingdom we are ✌️👍🏻✌🏾

    • Reply posted by Blakatak, today at 17:43

      Blakatak replied:
      Don't forget all our boxers aswell 👍

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 17:22

    As I have said on here many times before, if McIlroy is as bad as many posters on here say he is, then the majority of the PGA Tour must be atrocious.

    And if the PGA Tour is atrocious, why even have the European Tour as that is worse than the PGA Tour.

    Perhaps some of these posters need to reconsider whether McIlroy is rubbish because their favs (like Fleetwood) ain't winning anything.

  • Comment posted by Slinger, today at 17:19

    Bad day for the Rory naysayers. 564 weeks in the world top 10 and counting.

    • Reply posted by nik1976, today at 17:22

      nik1976 replied:
      Incredible.

  • Comment posted by nik1976, today at 17:19

    Imagine coming on to a HYS and telling everyone your Joe Bloggs opinion on Rory and his golf game when you can't even make par on 350 yard par 4. Sit down. Rory is one of the greatest to ever do it. Period.

    • Reply posted by CBFried, today at 17:47

      CBFried replied:
      Bloody right too. Well said. Much jealousy on here I feel.

  • Comment posted by golfrants, today at 17:14

    A few years ago he criticised the European Tour for being set up too easily, finished 30th/35th on -13 & -15 respectively at the Scottish Open and Alfred Dunhill. No comment this week 🤔.

    You can only beat what's in front of you though and he beat most of the worlds best.

    However much preferred the Andalucia Masters at Valderama than this weeks usual PGA nondescript birdie fest offering.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:14

    I've always said that Rory thinks too much & speaks to much - essentially he is a rhythm player - when he's in nick, he's the very best, out of nick & he's Joe average. He's not helped by the media circus with their incessant desire to analyse every poor spell. He should just concentrate on being the best he can be on a given day, & to use the incredible natural talent he has.

    • Reply posted by gg, today at 17:37

      gg replied:
      I'm sure many pro players would take RMs Joe average and retire comfortably 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Blakatak, today at 17:13

    A man born in GB who represents Ireland at the Olymipcs and Europe in the Ryder Cup also happens to be rather good at his job which is an individual sport. Tears for his team and a self centered drive for personal glory. Quite the all-rounder, well done that man.

    • Reply posted by PNOF, today at 17:31

      PNOF replied:
      Rory was not born in GB. He was born in Northern Ireland which is part of the UK but not GB.

  • Comment posted by youcantbeserious, today at 17:04

    Wait a minute, what has this got to do with the Ryder Cup. Rory beat Ricky firstly whom probably needed the win a lot more than Rory did. Colin came from nowhere to shoot 10 under. I'm really happy for Rory, it was pretty gut wrenching watching his interview at the Ryder Cup, but Ricky needed this win a lot more than Rory did. It has snuck him back into the top 100 though.

  • Comment posted by sirlemons11, today at 17:04

    Excellent win for Rory. A lesson for us all, just go and play, don't over think it.

    Serious amount of whining under any golf article on BBC, but especially when Rory is mentioned.

    His record speaks for itself and I'm certainly not his biggest fan but you can't argue with the career he's had to date.

    • Reply posted by nik1976, today at 17:16

      nik1976 replied:
      One of the greatest to ever play the game.

  • Comment posted by Reality Check, today at 17:03

    If you don’t like the man, fine. However, nobody can detract from what he has achieved. Personally, I think his interview after the Ryder Cup was from the heart. Good luck to him, I hope he wins more majors. I do agree that the BBC seems to have a fixation with him though.

    • Reply posted by diesel001, today at 17:25

      diesel001 replied:
      Of course they have a fixation with him. In the same way they had a fixation with Andy Murray, Mo Farah and now Emma Raducanu.

      If you are British and win things they are interested in you. Doesn't help that there aren't that many good British golfers under 35 around at the moment to share the BBC's interest.

      I see, for example, Aaron Rai can't even make the cut on the PGA Tour.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 16:56

    Iain Carter fawning over Rory. Again. Its embarrassing .

    • Reply posted by Big Al, today at 16:59

      Big Al replied:
      pretty much the same as Benson's adoration of Hamilton. It's a BBC thing.

  • Comment posted by lupusv2, today at 16:51

    Twenty PGA wins in the modern era, is unsurpassed by any other European. Rory gets killed for wearing his heart on his sleeve, but has there been a more complete golfer from these parts? If he rediscovers his mojo his best years might still be ahead of him. Well done that man.

    • Reply posted by WengerIn, today at 17:39

      WengerIn replied:
      He will never win another major. End of

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:47

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Craig , today at 16:49

      Craig replied:
      Naw

Top Stories