Law beat Maria Fassi of Mexico by one stroke

Dubai Moonlight Classic - final leaderboard -15 Law (Eng), -14 Fassi (Mex), -12 Henseleit (Ger), -11 Anannarukarn (Tha), Pace (SA), -10 M. Jutanugarn (Tha), -9 Hewson (Eng), Simmermacher (Arg), Cowan (Ger), A. Jutanugarn (Tha) Selected others:-5 Davies (Eng) -4 Johnson (Eng), -2 Williams (Wal), -1 Henry (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Bronte Law secured her maiden Ladies European Tour title with victory at the Dubai Moonlight Classic.

The 26-year-old produced a impressive final round of 64 to edge a shot clear of Mexico's Maria Fassi at Emirates Golf Club.

Law played her last eight holes in six under par thanks to an eagle and four birdies.

"It's a bit surreal right now," Law told Sky Sports. "I'm just so happy to win again because it's been a while."

Law, from Stockport, last celebrated victory in May 2019 when she won the Pure Silk Championship on the LPGA Tour.

She was tied with Fassi heading into the final day of competition and started on the 18th due to a shotgun start.

In the end, Law's dominant 15-under-par finish was too much for the Mexican - despite Fassi posting a respectable closing round of 68.

"It's all a bit of a blur," added Law. "I was just trying to post a number and said to my caddie 'let's try to shoot seven under' and I obviously managed one better."

Law has made significant swing changes this season in an attempt to keep herself fit and free from recurring injuries.

"This is my seventh week in a row, and before I could not play three without my body hurting all the time," she said.

"This is a testament to what I have done. I'm so proud that all the work is starting to pay off because it's hard when things are not going your way and you feel the whole world is against you."