Pieters celebrated a fifth European Tour crown with victory in the Portugal Masters

Portugal Masters - final leaderboard -19 T Pieters (Bel); -17 L Bjerregaard (Den), N Hoejgaard (Den), M Pavon (Fra); -13 N Bertasio (Ita), M Jordan (Eng) Selected others: -11 R Bland (Eng), - 10 O Wilson (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng), D Horsey (Eng) Full leaderboard

Belgium's Thomas Pieters carded a three-under par final round of 68 to win the Portugal Masters by two shots.

The 29-year-old went into the last day sharing the lead with France's Matthieu Pavon and hit an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys to finish on 19 under.

It proved enough for Pieters to claim his first title since 2019.

"It feels amazing. It felt like a long time between victories but (caddie) Adam Marrow and I worked so hard," he said.

"I was struggling a bit with my swing; wasn't really trusting it, the way I did the first three days.

"I was busy with that in my mind and not really the scores. I had a peek at some of the boards and saw we were up there maybe leading by one.

"It ping-ponged back and forth so I was happy to come out with a two-shot lead."

Pavon, who carded a triple bogey on the 12th along with six birdies and two bogeys in a one under round of 70, ended up joint second on 17 under with Danish duo Nicolai Hoejgaard and Lucas Bjerregaard.

England's Matthew Jordan finished joint fifth with Italy's Nino Bertasio, both on 13 under.