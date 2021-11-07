Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hovland was part of Europe's Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits in September

Mayakoba Championship - final leaderboard -23 V Hovland (Nor); -19 C Ortiz (Mex); -18 J Thomas (US); -17 S Scheffler (US); -16 J Niemann (Chi), M Wolff (US) Selected others: -15 S Garcia (Spa); -11 M Laird (Sco); -9 T Hatton, J Rose (Eng) Full leaderboard

Norway's Viktor Hovland defended his title at the Mayakoba Championship in Mexico on Sunday, winning by four shots to secure his third PGA Tour victory.

The 24-year-old's four-under-par 67 in the final round at El Camaleon Golf Course saw him finish on a tournament-record 23 under par.

Hovland began the day with a two-shot lead and held off Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, who ended his round of 66 with five birdies in seven holes.

American Justin Thomas was third.

The 2021 Players Championship winner finished on 18 under par with fellow countryman Scottie Scheffler a further shot back.

Asked if it was his best week as a professional, Hovland replied: "I think I'll have to say so."

The world number 17 had an eventful time in Mexico, playing with a driver shaft borrowed from American James Hahn after breaking his before the first round.

Hovland also scored a PGA Tour career-low 62 on Saturday.

"I played pretty good golf throughout the week," he said. "I've been chipping it so good, making so many up and downs, it takes a lot of pressure off your long game.

"I've made some big strides and I hope I can keep it going that way."

It was Hovland's second title of the year, having won the European Tour's BMW International Open in Munich in June, while he now has seven top-five US PGA finishes in 2021