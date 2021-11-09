Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sharvin secured his Tour card in 2019

Cormac Sharvin will not retain his full European Tour card after withdrawing from this week's Dubai Championship having tested positive for Covid-19.

The event was Sharvin's last chance to break inside the top 122 and ensure full playing privileges for 2022.

He will retain some status due to the 'safety net' system brought in by the Tour this year.

This means Sharvin will not be relegated downwards, and will be re-ranked based on the 2021 Race to Dubai.

The County Down man won his European Tour card in 2019 having finished 11th in the Challenge Tour rankings, just a year after he missed out on a card by one shot.

The 29-year-old is currently ranked 168th in the Race to Dubai standings.