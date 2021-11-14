Leona Maguire led the event in Florida after a tournament record opening 62

Leona Maguire's hopes of a first LPGA title were dashed at the Pelican Championship as Stephanie Meadow narrowly retained her tour card.

First-round leader Maguire went into the last day four off the pace but a five-over-par 75 saw her finish in a share of 28th spot 10 off the pace.

Meadow closing level-par 70 saw her finish tied 47th but that proved enough to hold on to her full tour card.

She moved up from 101st in the standings to the 100th spot she needed.

Cavan woman Maguire's tournament record 62 had given her a two-shot lead after day one and successive rounds of 68 had left her four behind US stars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson heading into the final day in Florida.

However, Maguire started her final round with a bogey and while she birdied the third, a further shot went at the next before a double bogey at the eighth sent her tumbling down the leaderboard.

Further shots were shed on 15 and 17 as she was unable to manage any birdies on her closing nine.

Despite her disappointment, Maguire's consistent form during most of the campaign left her 17th in the final Race to CME Globe standings which left her as the top European just ahead of France's Celine Boutier.

World number one Korda clinched the title on on 17 under as a birdie on the first play-off hole saw her edge out Thompson, New Zealand's Lydia Ko and South Korea's Sei Young Kim.

Olympic gold medallist Korda looked to have blown her chance of a fourth LPGA victory of the season after taking a triple bogey seven at the 17th but her birdie at the last proved enough to get her into the play-off after Thompson had finished regulation play with two bogeys.

After all the late drama, Korda brought the play-off to a swift conclusion with a 12-foot birdie at the first hole of sudden death as Thompson left her six-foot effort short.