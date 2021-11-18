Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire has risen from 177th to 45th in the world rankings in 2021

Ireland's Leona Maguire is three shots off leader Jeongeun Lee after the opening round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Maguire carded a five-under round of 67, which leaves her tied for 14th but in touch with South Korean Lee.

The 26-year-old rolled in four birdies in as many holes and, although she bogeyed the ninth, Maguire ended her round with an eagle on the 17th hole.

The event in Naples the is the final event of the season on the LPGA Tour.

The season-closing event at Tiburon Golf Club is limited to the top 60 players in the world and America's Nelly Korda, who won the Pelican Championship last weekend, is battling with South Korea's Jin Young Ko for the number one ranking.

Korda is tied for sixth in a tight field, two shots behind Lee on six-under, while Young Ko is tied for 25th after the opening round of three under par.

England's Georgia Hall is level with Maguire on five-under while Charley Hull is tied for 25th on three under par.

Maguire started the year 177th in the world rankings but has risen to 45th after a superb season. An elusive maiden LPGA Tour win has yet to arrive but the Cavan native, who starred for Europe in their Solheim Cup victory over the USA in September, has secured two runner-up finishes this season.