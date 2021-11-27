Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bryson DeChambeau (left) did not win a single hole against Brooks Koepka (right)

Brooks Koepka said "it was fun to come out and settle this" after he beat long-standing rival Bryson DeChambeau in charity exhibition event The Match.

Four-time major winner Koepka, 31, needed just nine holes of the 12-hole competition, winning 4&3 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau, 28, failed to win a hole and conceded the match on the ninth after missing a birdie attempt.

"I'm not going to lie," said Koepka. "I just wanted to spank him."

The pair's rivalry has built over the past two years with fans even getting involved in recent months by directing insults at DeChambeau in particular on the course.

But they put aside their differences to help the United States win the Ryder Cup in September and even shared a hug.

"Where was this on the PGA Tour man, I mean you are playing so good right now," said 2020 US Open champion DeChambeau after Koepka hit his tee shot on the ninth.

He replied: "It's kind of like my major right now."

Speaking after the match, Koepka said: "There is respect there, but at the same time it was fun to come out here and settle this."

Asked if they were now friends, they both laughed and said "no".

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and NBA legend Charles Barkley provided commentary for the event.

This was the fifth edition of The Match that in the past has featured Tiger Woods and Mickelson plus NFL stars Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and NBA player Steph Curry.

DeChambeau won The Match in July, teaming up with Rodgers to defeat seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and Mickelson.