David Drysdale was the only one of the four-strong Scottish contingent to play the Joburg Open second round

Scots Richie Ramsay, Liam Johnston and Craig Howie are among 15 British and Irish golfers to withdraw from the Joburg Open after South Africa was put on the UK government's red travel list.

A new Covid-19 variant has been discovered and South Africa is one of six countries added to the UK list.

A fourth Scot - David Drysdale - opted to play Friday's second round.

Any British resident arriving from the countries after 04:00 GMT on Sunday must quarantine in a hotel.

Those returning before that would be asked to isolate at home for 10 days.

The spate of withdrawals came before Friday's second round of the opening event of the rebranded DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, which begins a three-week swing of events in South Africa.

As well as the Scottish trio, Englishmen Oliver Fisher, Steven Brown, Richard McEvoy, Matthew Jordan, Andrew Wilson, Matt Ford and Graeme Storm, Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin and Welshman Oliver Farr all pulled out, along with Irish pair Niall Kearney and Paul Dunne.