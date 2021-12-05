Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hovland hit three eagles on the 14th during the tournament in the Bahamas

Hero World Challenge - final standings -18 V Hovland (Nor); -17 S Scheffler (US); -15 S Burns (US), P Reed (US); -14 C Morikawa (US), J Thomas (US); -13 T Finau (US), D Berger (US) Selected others:-11 B Koepka (US), J Rose (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -10 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -8 B DeChambeau (US); -6 R McIlroy (NI)

Norway's Viktor Hovland carded a six-under final-round 66 to win the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The 24-year-old shot two eagles, five birdies and three bogeys to finish on 18 under.

Scottie Scheffler also hit 66 for his final round as he finished one shot adrift of Hovland.

Fellow American Collin Morikawa led by five shots going into the final round but ended up on 14 under after a four-over-par 76.

Hovland was six shots behind Morikawa going into Sunday and one of the highlights of his final round was a holed bunker shot for his third eagle of the week on the 14th.

"I didn't think a win was going to be very plausible but I know this golf course is tricky," said Hovland.

"You can make a lot of birdies and make up a lot of ground but it's very easy to make bogeys and doubles.

"I knew if I put a good score up there you never know what is going to happen."

England's Justin Rose (66) and Tyrrell Hatton (70) finished on 11 under, with compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick (69) one shot back.

American Bryson DeChambeau carded a final round 74, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (70) ended up on six under.