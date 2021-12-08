Last updated on .From the section Golf

Thorbjorn Olesen is a five-time European Tour winner

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen wept in court as he was found not guilty of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on a British Airways flight.

The Danish golfer, 31, had denied the charges during a three-day trial at Aldersgate House Nightingale Court in London.

He had blamed his behaviour on sleeping pills, saying he was was not in control of his body after taking the prescription-only tablets bought on a "dodgy website" by his partner.

Olesen was on an eight-hour flight from Nashville to London in July 2019 with other golfers including England's Ian Poulter, 45, and Justin Rose, 41, following the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

He told the court he had no memory of the flight after taking the sleeping pills.

The court heard on Monday that Olesen had "grabbed and rubbed the breast" of a woman, sworn at members of the cabin crew and "urinated" over another passenger and in the aisle.

When asked by his barrister, Trevor Burke QC, about the allegations, Olesen said: "I felt absolutely horrible and I was very sorry. I could not believe what they were saying happened.

"I was just embarrassed and felt horrible."

Olesen wept and hugged his partner after he was cleared.

In a statement issued after the verdict Olesen apologised "wholeheartedly" for his behaviour on the flight.

"I am embarrassed and ashamed by the account of my actions that was outlined during the trial," he said.

"I have paid a very heavy price for my mistake. This case has had a devastating impact on me personally, on my family, and on my career."