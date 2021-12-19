Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charlie, 12, impressed alongside his dad Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods narrowly missed out on victory on his return to competitive golf after coming second at the PNC Championship tournament in Florida.

Woods, 45, reeled off 11 consecutive birdies alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie at the family event to finish on 25 under - two shots off the lead.

He was playing in his first event since suffering career-threatening injuries in a car crash 10 months ago.

"I'm just happy and thankful that I'm able to do this," he said afterwards.

"I still have my own leg, which was questionable for a while, and it's functioning. I'm just really tired - I'm not used to this.

"I think this might be only my fourth or fifth round of golf this year. I'm a little worn out. It was nice to have a cart."

Team Woods carded a 15-under-par 57 in their second and final round at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Orlando.

The tournament was won by two-time major champion John Daly, playing with his son John Daly II, who closed with a birdie to finish on 27 under par for a two-shot victory.

Woods said he and his son had set a pre-tournament target of playing two bogey-free rounds which they had achieved.

"We got on a run, which was great. Charlie was hitting the ball unbelievable and made a few putts. It got interesting and a little tight toward the end, which was fun," he said.

"He's an unbelievable player and partner."