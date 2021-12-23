Last updated on .From the section Golf

Catriona Matthew celebrates her 2012 Women's Irish Open success on the final green

The Women's Irish Open will be played next year for the first time since 2012 when it is staged as part of the Ladies European Tour.

Catriona Matthew, captain of the victorious European team in the Solheim Cup in September, won the last tournament at Killeen Castle.

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly was delighted the event was back on the tour schedule.

"The news is an early Christmas present for golf fans in Ireland," he said.

Kennelly added: "We have been working behind the scenes with the Ladies European Tour and Sport Ireland since early this year hoping for Thursday's news to become reality.

"I would like to thank both organisations for the work done behind the scenes that has led us to this announcement and we look forward to further details early next year.

"This (2021) has been a historic year for women's golf in Ireland in the professional and amateur ranks. We hope the return of the Women's Irish Open will continue to inspire the next generation."