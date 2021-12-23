Women's Irish Open: Tournament to return in 2022 after 10-year absence
Last updated on .From the section Golf
The Women's Irish Open will be played next year for the first time since 2012 when it is staged as part of the Ladies European Tour.
Catriona Matthew, captain of the victorious European team in the Solheim Cup in September, won the last tournament at Killeen Castle.
Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly was delighted the event was back on the tour schedule.
"The news is an early Christmas present for golf fans in Ireland," he said.
Kennelly added: "We have been working behind the scenes with the Ladies European Tour and Sport Ireland since early this year hoping for Thursday's news to become reality.
"I would like to thank both organisations for the work done behind the scenes that has led us to this announcement and we look forward to further details early next year.
"This (2021) has been a historic year for women's golf in Ireland in the professional and amateur ranks. We hope the return of the Women's Irish Open will continue to inspire the next generation."
- How do you find Hugh Grant? Call in a Love Actually co-star and Gregg Wallace, of course
- Your film night sorted: From Spider-Man Homecoming to Christmas classics