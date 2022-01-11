Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tom McKibbin turned professional last April

Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin secured his first professional win as he clinched a one-shot victory at a minor tour event in the US on Tuesday.

McKibbin, who turned 19 last month, shot rounds of 62 and 66 to take the $10,000 first prize at the Minor League Golf Tour event in Florida.

After turning pro last April, he played in a number of European Tour events.

These included sharing 26th spot at the World Invitational at Galgorm Castle, where he is touring professional.