Lowry (left) and Poulter both produced excellent rounds in tough conditions on day two in Abu Dhabi

Ian Poulter said it felt like he was "hanging on for dear life" as he shot a level-par round in 30mph gusting winds to share the clubhouse lead on day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The Englishman's round of 72 included two birdies to cancel out two bogeys.

It leaves him six under with Norway's Viktor Hovland, while overnight leader, Scotland's Scott Jamieson, who began on nine under, is among the late starters.

Poulter told BBC Sport: "I'm hoping they enjoy the same punishment we had."

The 46-year-old added: "It was actually quite enjoyable in a sick kind of way.

"When you feel the wind as strong as it was you'd have thought the ball would have been moving but we didn't have any balls moving on the greens, albeit I had to back off a couple of putts because you were getting blown around.

"I just had to hang in there. It was like hanging on for dear life."

Hovland shot two over for his second round on a day where the wind played havoc, with balls wobbling on the greens at the Yas Links course, in what is the DP World Tour's season-opener.

Ireland's Shane Lowry and Belgium's Thomas Pieters are all among a group of players to have completed their second rounds on five under.

"I don't love it, I'd prefer if it was calm but I know how to play in those conditions," said Lowry of the wind.

"Because it's in the wind I think about it a lot less and I just hit the shots I see and that's what makes me so good in the wind, I think: I just play with a lot of feel and it works.

"I was happy with five under yesterday and I'm happy with level par today."

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton is among the later starters, along with fellow Englishman Lee Westwood and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.