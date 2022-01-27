Ryder Cup: Luke Donald backed by Colin Montgomerie for Marco Simone

Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin
Luke Donald (left) was one of Padraig Harrington's vice-captains at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September

Luke Donald is the "safe pair of hands" Europe need as Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 match against the United States, says Colin Montgomerie.

Momentum is building for the 44-year-old Englishman to lead the side in Rome, with losing 2021 captain Padraig Harrington and Ryder Cup legends Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter also behind him.

Donald, a former world number one, won all four Ryder Cups he played in.

"I'd vote Luke," said Montgomerie, who led the side to victory in 2010.

The next captain is expected to be announced towards the end of February.

Lee Westwood, who holds the record for most matches played for Europe, had been tipped to succeed Harrington following last year's record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits.

But the 48-year-old Englishman ruled himself out because he remains in the world's top 50, which qualifies him for all four majors and World Golf Championship events.

"I agree with Lee's decision," said Montgomerie, who was a stalwart of the European team, playing in eight editions of the biennial event from 1991, winning five before captaining the side at Celtic Manor 12 years ago.

"It is only right. He has unfulfilled ambitions. He hasn't won a major and is quite capable of doing so, so I don't blame him."

Sweden's Henrik Stenson has also been mentioned as a potential captain and while Montgomerie believes "he would be a good captain", Donald is the right man for the match at Marco Simone.

The former Walker Cup winner, who played in four Ryder Cups between 2004-2012, contributing 10½ points from a possible 15, was a vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn in the successful 2018 side at Le Golf National in Paris then helped Harrington in Wisconsin last September.

"I had three captain's picks in 2010 and I picked Luke because he could play foursomes and fourballs and someone had to go and beat him, he wasn't going to beat himself," said Montgomerie, who was speaking to BBC Sport in an interview you can hear in full on Radio 5 Live from 20:00 BST on Thursday.

"Last year, too many mistakes were made. Yes the US played well but Europe didn't play to their potential for the first time in my memory and we have to do that to have a chance in Rome.

"And I think Luke will instil that in them not to give the holes away. There were far too many holes given away in that last Ryder Cup and the way Luke plays and prepares, would be the best we've got right now."

Europe have not lost a home match since 1993 at The Belfry but Montgomerie knows that 30-year record is in danger of being ended in Italy.

"It's a record we're very proud of," said the Scot. "The Americans are hugely strong but home advantage has won the past four Ryder Cups.

"The safe pair of hands is Luke. The safe pair of hands is safer than another risk and we don't need another risk at this time because if we lose in Rome I don't fancy our chances in New York at Bethpage Black [in 2025].

"The crowd are going to be unruly and that's only because a New York crowd is loud and unruly. We've got to get a result in Rome or we might lose three in a row."

Montgomerie questioned how the team was decided and the pairings selected by his former Ryder Cup partner Harrington at Whistling Straits, while also pointing out Europe needs more younger players to push through into the side.

"It was a heavy and poor defeat," he said. "We need to have a bit of a rethink about how we pick the team and how we get our top 12 playing.

"Were our top 12 playing in that Ryder Cup? Possibly not. Were they playing in the right groups? Possibly not. Would it have changed the result? Possibly not. But it wouldn't have been a record defeat and that was a shame, so we've got to get that back on track in a hurry.

"We need to find another Viktor Hovland and another Jon Rahm and quickly.

"There are a number of talented guys out here, they've got to show the winning mentality and not just win once, but win again and again and prove they can do this again and again."

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 12:46

    Excuse me here but look at the world golf rankings, we were beaten by a side that contained far more higher ranked golfers. The Amarican's were still a bucnh of individuals but much better individuals and hence they won. We have relied on a few "bankers" or in the case of Poulter "the Postman" who failed to deliver. so the only way forward is to become better world ranked golfers and pick them?

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 12:39

    I'd take another dose of Bjorn any time. Its about time we stopped seeing this role as a reward for years on the tour and started giving it to leaders of men.

    Donald can't know the players as well as a captain should. Harrington was an entirely predictable wrong choice.

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 12:36

    The guys are playing golf, a non-playing captain is not required. What next, Darts and Snooker captains?

    • Reply posted by Rapidcat, today at 12:39

      Rapidcat replied:
      You're wrong, it would be like having a player-manager in top football, those days are long past. With media and organisational duties, there's no way a captain can play.

  • Comment posted by Macdivot, today at 12:27

    First off, the team needs to be picked on current form.

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 12:22

    Another disaster if Stenson or Donald are picked!, why has Langer and Jimenez not been considered? They would certainly earn the respect of the players involved. Langer is meticulous would install confidence in the team. Can’t have another Harrington disaster….

    • Reply posted by Antony, today at 12:27

      Antony replied:
      Langer's already done it (20 years ago, by the time of the next match) and Jimenez is probably too busy with his Rioja and cigars. Agree on your first point, but the gulf in class of the two teams is my bigger worry.

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 11:55

    Also personally I would rather see Stenson as the captain instead of Donald just because I think he will organise things well and seems to be more of a leader to me. But he may think that he still has a chance of taking part as a player though if he regains some form

    • Reply posted by ryderaddict, today at 12:08

      ryderaddict replied:
      Stenson could certainly rediscover best form and play. Europe have more captaincy contenders than forthcoming Ryder Cups therefore there's no point rushing anyone through the system.

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 11:50

    Monty is right in that we need to see some fresher blood in the European team next year as I'd be very concerned if we're still relying on the likes of Westwood, Poulter, Rose and Casey when you look at how many great young players are coming out of the States right now. Hopefully players like the Hojgaards will develop a lot between now and then

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 11:49

    I think Luke is a great choice, but the gulf in quality man-for-man is so much greater than at any time i can remember so don't see how much the captain can do with that... however, you never know in 2 years, Molinari was nowhere 2 years before France and look what he did... need people coming through in the next 12+ months to give the captain a fighting chance..

    • Reply posted by SD1700852, today at 11:52

      SD1700852 replied:
      Yes and I feel that for Europe to give themselves a decent chance they need to move on from picking players based on what they have done in previous Ryder Cups (for example Poulter was really lackluster at Whistling Straits). Maybe a rethink of the qualification format could be a viable option too

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 11:48

    But I thought all the players loved Harrington as Captain??

  • Comment posted by Dave_Cee, today at 11:47

    I think Luke Donald has also been suggested as Walker Cup captain if the selection rules are changed. This shows he is thought of highly and gives him the potential of a unique first!

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 11:42

    I disagree that the European loss was down to errors of captaincy in any way. They were outplayed by better players on top of their games. Look at the rankings at the time. There's only so much team spirit and captaincy can do.

