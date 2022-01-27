Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy sympathised with playing partner Collin Morikawa after their opening round in Dubai

Dubai Desert Classic, first-round leaderboard -7 JB Hansen (Den); -6 S Harding (SA)*; -5 P Larrazabal (Spa), S Garcia (Spa), A Pavan (Ita), T Fleetwood (Eng) T Jaidee (Tha), F Zanotti (Par) Selected: -4 C Morikawa (US), V Hovland (Nor); -3 T Hatton (Eng), L Westwood (Eng); -2 P Casey (Eng); -1 R McIlroy (NI) * denotes yet to complete round one

Open champion Collin Morikawa was "disappointed" with a poor finish that cost him the first-round lead at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

The American, who could replace Jon Rahm as world number one if he wins this week, bogeyed three of the final four holes to post a four-under 68.

Denmark's Joachim B. Hansen leads on seven under, although darkness meant six players were unable to finish.

South Africa's Justin Harding is on six under with the 18th hole to play.

Tommy Fleetwood and 2017 champion Sergio Garcia are among a group on five under, while Norway's Viktor Hovland is level with Morikawa on four under.

"It was a disappointing finish," said 24-year-old Morikawa, who has won two majors.

"I was working on Wednesday, late after the Pro-Am trying to figure things out. When you are thinking about so much, you always have to remember to go play golf.

"I'm happy with four under. Not thrilled, but to see just some things that I've been working on just show up on the course was really nice."

Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood and Richard Bland are among a group of 11 players who opened with three-under-par 69s, while defending champion Paul Casey bogeyed two of his three final holes to post a 70 and sit alongside last week's winner Thomas Pieters.

Two-time winner Rory McIlroy is a shot further back after an opening 71.

The Northern Irishman, who was playing with Morikawa and was three under after five holes, said: "I hit the ball nicely most of the day.

"There were a couple of loose shots in there and I feel like I bogeyed three of the easiest holes on the course, 18, two and seven."