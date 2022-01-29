Last updated on .From the section Golf

List's victory was his first in 206 attempts on the PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard -15 L List (US), W Zalatoris (US); -14 J Day (Aus), J Rahm (Spa), C Tringale (US); Selected others: -13 A Rai (Eng), J Rose (Eng); -5 M Laird (Sco)

World number 151 Luke List claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 206th attempt after a play-off victory against Will Zalatoris.

American List, 37, birdied the par-five 18th hole to seal the win after earlier finishing on 15 under with Zalatoris.

List had endured a nervous two-hour wait to see whether he would be caught after claiming the clubhouse lead with a six-under-par 66 in the final round.

"It's all worth it for this moment," said a victorious List.

Former world number one Jason Day and current number one Jon Rahm had been among the chasing pack - the pair finished tied for third alongside Cameron Tringale.

English pair Justin Rose and Aaron Rai were among a group a further shot behind.

List's final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines in California featured seven birdies, including a 13-footer for the clubhouse lead at the 18th.

He credited his improved putting for the win. "I've worked really hard on my putting, and that's kind of what's held me back over the years," he said.

"Today, I rolled it beautifully on the front nine and made a lot of quality strokes even on the back. So that's a part of my game I'm continuing to work on, and I know it's going to keep getting better."