Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kinsale's John Murphy won the men's event at the NI Open in 2021 ahead of Northern Ireland's Dermot McElroy

The Northern Ireland Open will take place as a 54-hole strike play tournament across three venues from 4-6 July in a revamped format for 2022.

The opening day will take place at Cairndhu Golf Club before the second round at Castlerock's links course.

Galgorm will host the third day of action for the top 60 professionals.

The NI Open will act as pre-qualifying for the World Invitational, which is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.

The World Invitational will take place at Galgorm from 11-14 August.

John Murphy and Thalia Martin triumphed in the men's and women's events respectively at the 2021 NI Open at Cairndhu and July's edition forms part of the Clutch Pro Tour.

"We are delighted to continue our involvement in an event we have been associated with since 2016," said pop star Niall Horan, who owns the competition's promotional company.

"This year's event is an exciting new format, and we look forward to working with Castlerock as one of our new venues.

"The NI Open is an excellent pathway for male and female professionals from across Europe to qualify and secure their place in the World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management."