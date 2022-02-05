Last updated on .From the section Golf

Solheim Cup star Maguire is hoping to land her first LPGA Tour title in Saturday's final round in Florida

Leona Maguire and Seamus Power are in position to complete an Irish double with both players leading their respective tournaments in the USA.

Cavan native Maguire is tied for the lead going into the Drive On Championship final round in Florida as she hunts a maiden LPGA Tour title.

Power carded an eight-under 64 to set a record 36-hole score at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The Waterford man leads the tournament by five shots.

Power's score 16-under through two rounds broke the previous 36-hole tournament record set by Nick Taylor in 2020 and Phil Mickelson in 2005.

The 34-year-old, whose strong start to the season has seen him break into the world's top 50, said he is playing with more confidence than he was in 2021 when he earned his breakthrough PGA Tour triumph at the Barbasol Championship.

"Its one of those things I've been able to work on, and it's led to some improvements," said Power.

"I just feel much more confident in these positions."

Power's closest challengers at the halfway mark are Americans Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge and Canada's Adam Svensson, who are all tied at 11-under-par, with FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay a shot further back.

Maguire birdied six birdies in a 10-hole stretch on her way to carding a bogey-free seven-under 65 to share the lead with America's Marina Alex in Florida.

The pair are four strokes ahead of the chasing pack ahead of the final round of the 54-hole tournament.

"I was in contention a few times last year and learnt some things from that," said Maguire, 27.

"Solheim Cup obviously, just sticking to the same game plan. There's a lot of good players here, there's a lot of quality shots that need to be hit between us."

Maguire tees off in the final round at 17:00 GMT while Power gets his third round under way at 18:09.