Tommy Fleetwood recovered from three bogeys to card a 67 in the penultimate round of the Saudi International

Saudi International, round-three leaderboard -12 H Varner III (US); -11 A Arnaus (Spa); -10 T Fleetwood (Eng); -8 C Smith (Aus) Selected others: -7 D Johnson (US); -6 S Lewton (Eng); -2 I Poulter (Eng)

England's Tommy Fleetwood is two shots off the lead going into the final round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Fleetwood, seeking a first win in more than two years, recovered from an opening bogey to card a 67 and move to 10 under on day three in Jeddah.

American leader Harold Varner III carded 68 to finish on 12 under, while Spain's Adri Arnaus is a stroke back.

Fleetwood made six birdies to cancel out three bogeys in the desert.

Speaking after the day's play, he told asiantour.com: "I got off to a bad start.

"I actually hit a perfect drive on one and was in this massive rough and made a bogey from nowhere.

"On days when you know it's going to be really hard, you don't really want to be giving too many shots away, especially the start.

"But after that, played really, really well. Scored well. Made more birdies than I thought I would do today probably. Just hit a lot of really good iron shots and gave myself chances."

Australian Cameron Smith ended the day on eight under, a shot ahead of major champion and two-time event winner Dustin Johnson.