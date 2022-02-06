Maguire beat Lexi Thompson by three shots to become the first Irishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour

Leona Maguire says she is "really proud" to have landed her maiden LPGA Tour title after securing the Drive On Championship in impressive fashion.

The Irishwoman hit seven birdies in a closing five under par 67 to beat American Lexi Thompson by three shots.

Maguire's win in Fort Myers, Florida was the first by an Irish golfer on the LPGA Tour.

"I suppose you don't know it's going to happen until it actually does," said the 27-year-old.

"I tried to just stay really patient today. Didn't get ahead of myself. I wanted to go out and just shoot a number."

Maguire entered the final round of the 54-hole tournament at the Crown Colony Golf & Country Club tied for the lead with Marina Alex, but pulled clear with five birdies in the space of seven holes from the seventh.

"I didn't want anybody to have to hand it to me," added Maguire.

"I wanted to go out and win it myself and earn it. Yeah, just really proud of the way I played today."

Maguire's breakthrough victory came in her 50th LPGA start with the Cavan native having long been tipped for success after spending 135 weeks as the women's world amateur number one before turning pro in 2018.

Maguire earned her LPGA Tour card ahead of the 2020 season and steadily rose through the rankings before breaking into the top 100 in April 2021.

Last year, Maguire came close to securing her first win, finishing second to American star Nelly Korda at the Meijer Classic in June.

There were clear highlights, most notably when she shot a record-equalling 61 to storm through the Evian Championship field and earn her best finish in a major before starring in Europe's victory over the United States at the Solheim Cup, but Maguire admits she has had to be patient in her quest for an LPGA victory.

"I feel like the way I've gone about it, I've been prepared at each level and mastered each level," she added.

"I know people probably thought I was going to win before this. I was maybe getting a little impatient last year, but I think going down the stretch at Meijer last year with Nelly, that was a huge confidence boost for me.

"Knowing that, yeah, she was three shots ahead and I nearly closed the gap, but really felt like I held my own that week, and then the 61 at Evian too, and Solheim Cup was a massive confidence booster."

On the support she's been receiving from people back in Ireland, she added: "They've been rallying behind me, and that's something that I'll be truly grateful.

"It's always an honour to represent Ireland no matter where you go. To see people excited about women's golf and Irish golf is fantastic."