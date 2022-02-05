Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire had gone into the final round in Florida tied for the lead

Ireland's Leona Maguire has made history by becoming the first Irish golfer to win a title on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan native finished on 18 under par to win by three shots ahead of Alexis Thompson at the Crown Colony Golf & Country Club.

A final round of 67 in the 54-hole competition saw Maguire secure her maiden title.

She had gone into the last day of the event tied for the lead with America's Marina Alex.

They were four strokes clear of Brittany Altomare, Stacy Lewis and Sweden's Linnea Johansson, but the Irishwoman pulled away on the back nine with a majestic display of ball-striking.

Maguire, who was a hero at the 2021 Solheim Cup, shot six birdies during her third and final round to seize the lead and hold on for victory.

A birdie at the second from the 27-year-old set the tone for a superb all-round performance in blustery conditions in the US.

"It is a bit surreal, it has been a long time coming," Maguire said after clinching her win.

"I was feeling really calm today, I wasn't nervous and just went about my business. I felt like the course played tougher but I hit some nice iron shots that came in handy.

""I have a lot of people to thank and it's been a long road, but it's probably more relief than anything else."

Maguire began the back nine with a back-to-back birdie to lead by three over Alex and Thompson, who charged into contention with birdies at the fifth and sixth holes and a birdie-eagle-birdie run at the ninth to 11th holes.

Thompson and Alex birdied the 13th, but Maguire did the same to restore her three-stroke edge and bogeys by Alex at 15 and Thompson at 16 plus a birdie for Maguire at 16 allowed the Irish standout to cruise down the stretch, able to finish with a bogey at 18 and still win comfortably.

It is a first title win for a golfer who has recorded two second-places and four top 10 finishes in total on the LPGA Tour as she finished last year ranked 43rd in the world.