Harold Varner III won the Saudi International by one shot after a stunning 120-foot eagle putt

Saudi International, final leaderboard -13 H Varner III (US); -12 B Watson (US); -10 A Arnaus (Spa); -9 S Lewton (Eng), C Smith (Aus) Selected others: -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), D Johnson (US)

American Harold Varner III made a stunning 120-foot eagle putt on the 18th to beat an inspired Bubba Watson and win the Saudi International.

Varner, 31, needed to birdie the par-five last hole to force a play-off with the former Masters champion, who carded a six-under 64 in the final round.

Varner, the world number 99, shot a closing 69 to finish on 13 under and seal his second career title by a shot.

American Watson made five birdies on the front nine in a sensational charge.

He dropped shots at the 11th but like Varner also took three at the long 18th to finish three shots clear of Spain's Adri Arnaus in third.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 70 to finish tied eighth alongside Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who fell out of contention with a 73.

Varner dropped two shots on the 14th to set up a tense finale with Watson in the clubhouse on 12 under - but a birdie on 17 and his sensational long putt on 18 meant there was no need for extra holes.

"I told myself if I could somehow shoot one under the rest of the way, the last seven holes would get me probably a top five after I made a double-bogey on 11," said Watson.

"I made the eagle (on the 18th), and I looked up and saw I had a two-shot lead.

"Then I thought I had a great chance, but obviously he pulled out a shot better than me to win. So it was a crazy back nine and a fun back nine."