McKibbin turned professional last April

Northern Irish teenager Tom McKibbin leads by two shots heading into the final round of the Cape Town Open.

McKibbin surged into the lead after a 10-under-par second round of 62.

He followed that up with a two-under-par 70 to stay clear of Spain's Ivan Cantero-Gutierrez and home favourite JC Ritchie at the Challenge Tour event.

"I've played a lot of golf tournaments before, so I've done it a lot, obviously not like here, but I'm sure I'll be fine," said the 19-year-old.

"I feel good. I've been practicing all winter for when I put myself in these positions, which has been nice. Hopefully I can just move on and play a good round of golf tomorrow."

McKibbin bogeyed the fifth but recovered well to sink three birdies, including a 30-foot putt on the 15th, to remain out front at Royal Cape.

After a promising amateur career McKibbin joined the professional ranks last April and has since played in a number of European Tour events including the World Invitational at Galgorm Castle.

Last month he claimed his first professional win with a one-shot victory at the Minor League Golf Tour event in Florida.