Last updated on .From the section Golf

Europe won the latest edition of the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, in September 2021

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will host the 2024 Solheim Cup between Europe and the United States.

The course, around 35 miles west of Washington DC, previously hosted the first four Presidents Cups held in the United States between 1994 and 2005.

The biennial competition will take place in September 2024, though the exact dates are yet to be finalised.

Europe retained the Solheim Cup with a 15-13 win in Ohio last September.

They will seek an unprecedented third straight victory at Finca Cortesin in Spain next year, before the competition reverts to being held in even-numbered years, with the Ryder Cup scheduled to be staged in odd-numbered years from 2023.

"We are honoured and excited to bring the 2024 Solheim Cup to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club," LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

"RTJ has a strong tradition of hosting world-class international competitions, and we can't wait to add the Solheim Cup, one of the flagship events in women's golf."

The course, which opened in 1991, was designed by renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Sr.