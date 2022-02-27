Last updated on .From the section Golf

Straka carded six birdies on his way to becoming the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour

Honda Classic final leaderboard -10 S Straka (Aus); -9 S Lowry (Ire); -8 K Kitayama; -7 D Berger (US); -4 G Woodland (US), A Noren (Swe) Selected others: Level B Koepka (US); +2 I Poulter (Eng); +3 R Fowler (US), L Westwood (Eng); +4 D Willett (Eng) Leaderboard

Shane Lowry missed out on his first win since the 2019 Open Championship as he finished one stroke behind Sepp Straka at the Honda Classic.

The Irishman needed to birdie the par-five 18th to force a play-off, but dragged his approach left and failed to make the putt in a rainy finish at the Champions Course at PGA National.

Straka carded a four-under-par 66 to clinch his first victory.

The 28-year-old becomes the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour.

Lowry started the final round five shots adrift of runaway leader Daniel Berger, but while the American faltered to a four-over-par 74, Lowry birdied his first, fourth and 11th holes to take control.

However, Straka finished with three birdies in the last five holes to extend 34-year-old Lowry's wait for a first win since lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.