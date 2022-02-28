Ryder Cup: Zach Johnson named US captain to face Europe in Italy in 2023

Zach Johnson at the 2021 Ryder Cup
Zach Johnson has twice been a US vice-captain - in Wisconsin last year and in Paris in 2018

Zach Johnson will captain the United States Ryder Cup team against Europe in Rome in 2023 as they look to end a run of 30 years without an away victory.

He was a vice-captain to Steve Stricker who led the US to a record 19-9 win at Whistling Straits last September.

Two-time major winner Johnson, 46, played in five Ryder Cups, losing four and winning his final one in 2016.

The 44th edition of the biennial event will be held at Italy's Marco Simone Golf Club from 29 September-1 October.

"To accept this captaincy, to lead this United States Ryder Cup Team abroad - after what we accomplished last year at Whistling Straits - is simply the greatest honour of my professional career," said Johnson who won the 2007 Masters and 2015 Open Championship.

"As exciting as this is for both my family and me, it is equally sobering to understand the scope of our challenge in Rome, as we have not won on the road in three decades."

The US' last away win was a 15-13 victory at The Belfry in Warwickshire in 1993.

Johnson, who is the 30th US captain, immediately installed Stricker as one of his vice-captains.

The 12-strong team will be made up of the top six players on the US points list, with Johnson getting six captain's picks, which he will announce after the 2023 Tour Championship in late August.

Europe are yet to name their captain but Padraig Harrington's successor is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

England's Luke Donald, 44, Sweden's Henrik Stenson, 45, and Robert Karlsson, 52, and Scotland's Paul Lawrie, 53 are among those in contention. The first three were all vice-captains to Harrington at last year's contest in Wisconsin.

Lee Westwood, 48, was favourite to land the role before ruling himself out to focus on his own game and try to qualify for what would be a record-equalling 12th appearance - drawing him level with American Phil Mickelson.

The Englishman, who shares the record for most European appearances with Nick Faldo, said at last week's Honda Classic that Donald and Stenson "are probably the two who are out front at the moment".

"They're a little bit younger and a little bit more in tune with the current players," he added.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 15:16

    18 months is a long time. The golfing landscape could change. In the OGWR Europe have 3 of the top 5 now but after Rory at 5 the next highest ranked player is Tyrell Hatton at 22 and we all know how well he did at WS. We need a few of the next generation to start rising through the ranks. Players like Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adri Arnaus and Sam Horsfield to break the top 30.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 14:51

    I'm not so sure this is going to be as one sided and as easy an American victory as people may think.

    As long as the course is setup in a way that suits the European team, there's nothing to say we can't win.

    You've only got to look at how much the Yanks enjoyed playing in France with the tighter fairways and longer rough. Remember, golf is not just about bombing a driver and a short iron...

    • Reply posted by Iain Wood, today at 15:13

      Iain Wood replied:
      Spot on Tom and not forgetting that we will have the bulk of the crowd behind us. At WS not only was there almost no European fans, but also the European based players (Fitzpatrick, Weisberger, Fleetwood) didn't even have their families etc with them - that must have been very surreal for them. USA will (rightly) be favourites but they haven't won away from in 30years for a reason......

  • Comment posted by RSO, today at 14:32

    US16 EUR12.

  • Comment posted by ginkey, today at 14:28

    Must be favourites to break that 30 year wait for an away win, but a years a long time, we might not even be here!!

  • Comment posted by j-blu30, today at 14:28

    Good choice from the US. He still plays most events on tour and will know the members of the team inside out. I'd probably favour Stenson over Luke on the Eur side for similar reasons. Will be a good match up but Eur will need some players to regain form + young players to continue to rise over next year. I don't see the US team being much different from WS, where as Eur could be much changed.

  • Comment posted by ricky53, today at 14:23

    Big deal. Let’s deal with Ukraine first and forget sport for a while.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 14:32

      kennycanuck replied:
      How does " forgetting sports for a while "
      help deal with Ukraine?

