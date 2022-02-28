Zane Scotland won 10 tournaments on the Duba-based MENA Tour between 2011-16

Zane Scotland is sitting in the quiet clubhouse of a top Surrey golf club wearing a hoodie and using his mobile phone to chat on Zoom.

The youngest Englishman to qualify for The Open, a man of mixed racial heritage, is speaking enthusiastically about how golfers should have the freedom to express themselves with their choice of clothing.

He says that in the past this has been a huge barrier to the sport attracting a more diverse range of players. But now he sees "light at the end of the tunnel".

And then I point out that he would have no chance of entering the R&A clubhouse in St Andrews dressed like that. It is a place steeped in tone-setting tradition, where jackets and ties accompany the G's and T's.

"That's a good point, actually," Scotland replies. "Maybe we should have a word with them and have a hoodie day and see what they say. That's the dream right? At some point they're going to let us in with a hoodie."

And perhaps it is not that fanciful a scenario. At the very least the governing body is duty-bound to listen to Scotland's point of view because they have just appointed him as their first Diversity Ambassador.

His role is to encourage more people from ethnically diverse communities into golf.

"I think the dress thing has been a big part," Scotland said. "Being allowed to dress how you like to express yourself in our game."

Scotland added: "Right now I'm wearing a hoodie and I can turn up and come and play golf.

"It frustrates me when I go somewhere and there are some of these rules which are wildly off putting to people for no reason other than that's the way it has always been."

Scotland, a regular summariser on BBC Radio 5 Live's golf coverage, has been involved in golf for nearly 30 years. "When my dad and I went to the golf course he was the only black guy at the golf club," the 39-year-old said.

"And while he was widely accepted there was a little bit of 'the look' that would happen.

"From my point of view, I'm more mixed race so people wouldn't know straight away that I'm half black. I would then hear some of the ugly side of it from people who wouldn't necessarily say it out loud in front of my dad.

"It makes you question things. It was a bit more like you just rough it and get on with it back then."

The former English amateur international says he is "humbled" to be appointed to his new role. "I can't think of a UK black person who sits on a high up board or has a say anywhere," Scotland said.

"That's the issue really. You need someone in there who knows what it's actually like. The R&A have been open to that and they want to make a difference."

Scotland wants to use social media to show younger people that golf is a game for them whatever their background. He rejects the notion of using celebrities to spread the message.

"Show them that there are other people like you doing this sport," he said. "People can't necessarily align with an ex-footballer millionaire who is now playing golf."

And Scotland insists that the sport is already a far more diverse pursuit than many people imagine.

"Over the last year and a half or so I've been involved with a guy called Ray Nyabola," he explained. "He started Black British Golfers.

"We unearthed lots of diversity in golf that just wasn't overly seen. So from a prejudice point of view I think it is loads less.

"We live in a different world now. There is a small fraction in golf and maybe that's where it's come from because it is still very predominantly a white male sport.

"But the ethos is that there are more people who are interested in the game now. It is more diverse, it is open to all but that's not good enough."

Scotland further explained: "You still hear the odd story. A young black lad, locally, he'd played for the county and he went to a golf club and him and his stepdad were approached.

"He said it was very apparent that they thought 'you shouldn't be here.' And he was there playing for the county.

"He was 17 and that's within the last couple of years. It is there, it's much less but the message is, there is actually a platform now.

"There are more diverse cultures playing golf and there is more strength in numbers."

Which is why the R&A see a role for Scotland as a diversity ambassador. It may be a while before we see a hoodie in the famous St Andrews clubhouse but it might not be as far away as was once the case.