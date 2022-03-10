Last updated on .From the section Golf

Maguire became the first Irish winner on the LPGA Tour with victory at the Drive On Championship in February

Ireland's Leona Maguire will play her first LPGA Tour event on home soil in August having confirmed her attendance at the World Invitational at Galgorm and Massereene.

The Cavan native became the first Irish golfer to win on the tour at last month's Drive On Championship in Florida.

"It's been an incredible six months for me and I've received so much support from home since winning on the LPGA Tour," said Maguire, who starred in Europe's Solheim Cup win last year.

"To go back and play in front of the Irish fans for the first time at Galgorm and Massereene is going to be incredible."

The event - staged concurrently across two courses in Northern Ireland - is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour, with men and women competing for equal prize money.

Maguire's compatriot Stephanie Meadow won the inaugural event in 2019 before it was restructured into its current format.

Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn is the reigning champion having defeated Emma Talley in a dramatic play-off last year.

England's Daniel Gavins claimed a maiden European Tour title in the men's event, pipping fellow countryman David Horsey by one shot.