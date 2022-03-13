Tommy Fleetwood missed the worst of the wind on Saturday but had cold conditions to deal with on Sunday

Players Championship, round two leaderboard -7 S Burns (US), T Hoge (US); -6 H Varner III (US), E van Rooyen (SA) Selected: -5 T Fleetwood (Eng), P Casey (Eng); -4 C Smith (Aus); -3 J Thomas (US), B Watson (US), J Rahm (Spa); -2 D Johnson (US), R Knox (Sco), S Garcia (Spa); -1 T Hatton (Eng), S Lowry (Ire), I Poulter (Eng); Level V Hovland (Nor); +2 R McIlroy (NI), S Scheffler (US)

After a week of thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds, Sunday brought near freezing temperatures to Florida as the Players Championship finally reached halfway at TPC Sawgrass.

When England's Tommy Fleetwood, the joint leader after round one on six under, resumed his second round on the fourth at 08:15 (12:15 GMT), it was 2C.

"It was freezing, as cold as I've ever played on a tour event," he said.

His one-over 73 puts him two behind Sam Burns and Tom Hoge who are seven under.

Burns shot a three-under 69, while Hoge, who was joint leader with Fleetwood after round one, signed for a 71.

Fellow American Harold Varner III and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen are a shot back.

Paul Casey, who started his tournament with a triple-bogey seven on the par-four 10th in round one, is alongside Fleetwood on five under. The Englishman carded a bogey-free three-under 69 on Sunday and has not dropped a shot since his third hole in round one.

There are several big names hovering within striking distance. Defending champion Justin Thomas, who completed his round on Saturday, is three under, alongside world number one Jon Rahm who birdied the 16th and 18th holes in a level-par 72.

McIlroy squeezes through

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy will play the final two rounds after making the cut on the mark at two over but he has Scott Piercy's capitulation on the 17th to thank.

With the top 65 plus ties making it through, McIlroy was in a group at joint 66th, alongside American Scottie Scheffler, who has won two of the previous three tournaments. They needed someone to slip up in the final group on the course in round two.

Step forward Piercy. The hapless American hit two shots in the water - the 32nd and 33rd of the second round - as he posted a quadruple-bogey seven to drop from two under to two over.

A birdie on the last would have seen him knock McIlroy and Scheffler out but after a wild drive that clattered into the trees, he was unable to even scramble the par that would have given him two more rounds to play.

The tournament will conclude on Monday after storms wrecked the opening two days with almost five inches of rain falling on the course.

The first round took 54 hours and 16 minutes to complete after further storms delayed the start of play on Saturday and wind gusting up to 35mph buffeted the course in the afternoon.