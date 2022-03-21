Walker Cup to be held in even years from 2026

Team USA celebrate with the 2021 Walker Cup trophy
The United States won the last Walker Cup tournament at Seminole, Florida, in May 2021

The Walker Cup will switch from its traditional berth in odd years and will instead be contested in even years from 2026 onwards.

The trophy, which sees Great Britain and Ireland compete with the USA, makes the move to avoid clashing with the World Amateur Team Championships.

Founded in 1922, the biennial tournament for amateurs was contested in even years until World War II.

The United States currently hold the cup after victory in 2021.

The World Amateur Team Championships made the decision to switch to odd years from 2023, so that there will be no conflict of schedules with the Olympic Games, where golf is now an established event.

The knock-on effect has meant the Royal and Ancient Golf Club and United States Golf Association (USGA) have decided to alter the Walker Cup's event years.

The USGA's John Bodenhamer said "the re-emergence of golf in the Olympic Games has had a ripple effect on the overall golf calendar" and said the change was necessary to "have a balanced schedule".

The move, he added, will ensure the game's top amateurs can participate in tournaments "without unnecessary conflict".

The next scheduled Walker Cups will take place on September 2-3, 2023, at St Andrews in Scotland, then at Cypress Point in California, USA, on September 6-7, 2025, before making the switch the following year.

Originally held in even years from 1922 to 1940, the tournament was cancelled during the Second World War. When it resumed in 1947, it was staged in odd years.

