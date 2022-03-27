Last updated on .From the section Golf

Qatar Masters final leaderboard -7 E Ferguson (Sco); -6 C Hanna (USA); -5 M Kinhult (Swe), A Meronk (Pol) Selected: -4 M Armitage (Eng), M Jordan (Eng); -3 L Canter (Eng), C Howie (Sco), P Waring (Eng), O Wilson (Eng)

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson carded a two-under-par 70 in the final round to win the Qatar Masters and claim his maiden title on the World Tour.

Ferguson, 25, began the final round three shots off leaders Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk.

A double bogey on the second dented his challenge but he played the final three holes in three under - including an eagle on the 16th - to secure the win.

He finished on seven under, American Chase Hanna a shot behind in second.

Ferguson became the third Scot to win the title, after Andrew Coltart claimed victory in 1998 and two-time champion Paul Lawrie, who won in 1999 and 2012.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," Ferguson told BBC Scotland. "It's the sweetest day of my life, never mind my golf career. I'm speechless, I can't put it into words. I can't wait to go home and see my family.

Ferguson admitted pressure got to him when he blew a four-shot lead in the final round of the Kenyan Open earlier this month.

But the 25-year-old used that experience to get himself over the line in what he described as "brutal" blustery conditions.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound, Ferguson added: "I took a lot from [Kenya]. I tried to keep myself in the mix knowing that you never know what's going to happen.

"I felt, if I got to the last hole and left a putt short and just missed out, it would've been really upsetting, but I made a nice putt on the last hole to get over the line.

"I'm bringing back a nice cheque. Money isn't what it's all about, but it's nice to pick that up. I'll be able to put it towards getting a new house that I'm trying to get back home in Glasgow."