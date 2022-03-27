Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scheffler had already won the Phoenix Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational this year

Scottie Scheffler beat Kevin Kisner to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and take the world number one ranking in the process.

He ends the 36-week stay of Spain's Jon Rahm at the top of the rankings after three tournament wins in 2022.

Scheffler, runner-up in the tournament last year, was too strong for fellow American Kisner and won 4&3 at Austin Country Club in Texas.

"I really don't know what to say," said an emotional Scheffler, 25.

"I'm just really pleased. It's a tough week, a long week. I figured out my routine to keep some energy. But I'm pretty worn out right now to be honest.

"It's a dream come true to play in front of my hometown fans here, going to school here. I have some good memories on this golf course, coming out to watch this tournament.

"I'm pleased to be playing in it, and even more happy to win it."

Victory will make Scheffler one of the favourites for the Masters, which starts on 7 April.

Scheffler had reached the final after defeating former world number one Dustin Johnson in their semi-final earlier on Sunday.

Scheffler made a fast start, was three up after four holes, and five ahead after the 11th.

But Johnson won four straight holes to threaten a comeback before Scheffler kept his cool and birdied the 17th for victory.

In the other semi-final, Kisner won 2&1 over Canada's Corey Conners, who then went on to beat Johnson 3&1 in the third-place play-off.

Scheffler, who eliminated defending champion Billy Horschel in the last 16 on Saturday, made another fast start against world number 34 Kisner in the final.

He was three up after six holes after Kisner bogeyed the second hole before birdies for Scheffler on the fourth and sixth.

Scheffler extended his lead with another birdie on the 14th and, after Kisner missed a birdie putt on the 15th that would have extended the match, his opponent was left to two-putt for the championship.

"He's playing incredible golf. I knew I needed my best -just couldn't get my putter to cooperate," Kisner said.