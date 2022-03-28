Stephanie Meadow posted a 70 to seal a top-10 spot

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow secured the sixth top-10 finish of her career after an impressive closing 70 at the JTBC Classic in California.

Meadow finished on 10 under par, six strokes behind Atthaya Thitkul and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen, the latter winning at the second play-off hole to win her first LPGA Tour title.

Thitkul fired an eight-under-par 64 to force the play-off at Aviara Golf Club.

Meadow tied for 10th with South Korea's Amy Yang.

Meadow made a blistering start to her round and was out in 33 after birdies at three, four, seven and eight with a bogey at the par-three sixth doing little to disrupt her rhythm.

Something special was needed to get within the leaders on the back nine, but a return of eight pars and a bogey saw her end on 10 under.

A disappointing front nine ruled out any chance of Leona Maguire making a Sunday run as she finished on four under after a closing 74.

The Cavan golfer started her round in ideal fashion as a birdie at the first moved her to seven under, but she would give that shot away at the next hole.

Another birdie followed on three but double-bogeys at the fifth and eight stalled her progress with some of the damage repaired with a birdie on the ninth.

A further birdie followed at the 14th after a run of four pars but a closing bogey saw Maguire finish just inside the top 50.