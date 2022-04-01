Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to win a men's major at last year's Masters

Hideki Matsuyama has been forced to withdraw from the Valero Texas Open through injury - just a week before he is due to start his Masters defence.

The current world number 12 was unable to complete the second round in San Antonio because of a problem with his neck.

Matsuyama, 30, became the first Japanese player to win a men's major when he triumphed at Augusta last year.

This year's Masters is due to begin in Georgia next Thursday.

The Valero Texas Open is the first event Matsuyama has played since having to miss last month's Players Championship because of a back injury.

Since winning at Augusta last year, Matsuyama has won the Zozo Championship in his native Japan last October and the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

Scotland's Russell Knox had a one-shot lead after the first round in Texas, with Matsuyama nine shots off the pace after a two-over-par 74.