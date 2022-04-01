Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy will make his eighth attempt at achieving golf's career grand slam when the Masters starts

Second round leaderboard -10 R Palmer (US); -8 K Chappell (US), Kuchar (US), D Frittelli (SA); -7 JJ Spaun (US); L Glover (US), C Howell III (US), G Woodland (US), B Todd (US) Selected others: -6 R MacIntyre (Sco), D Skinns (Eng); -5 H Stenson (Swe); -3 A Rai (Eng), L Donald (Eng), R Bland (Eng), R Knox (Sco); -2 J Spieth (US); -1 M Laird (Sco); +1 I Poulter (Eng), R McIlroy (NI); +5 B DeChambeau (US), G McDowell (NI), L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau's Masters preparations suffered a blow as they missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open.

Northern Ireland's four-time major winner McIlroy was one over par after a one-over-par 73, while American DeChambeau was five over after a 76.

England's Ian Poulter, who was two over, also failed to make the one-under-par cut.

Poulter needed to win to qualify for the Masters starting on Thursday.

Ryan Palmer leads at the TPC San Antonio course on 10 under after carding a six-under 66, with fellow Americans Kevin Chappell and Matt Kuchar and South African Dylan Frittelli tied for second on eight under.

Scotland's Russell Knox, who led on seven under after the first round and is among those players needing to win to reach Augusta, is at three under.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth is two under, while Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew because of injury.

World number nine McIlroy, who failed to break par over his two rounds in Texas, is aiming to win the Masters for the first time and achieve golf's career grand slam.

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, triple-bogeyed the first hole in his costly round.